Xbox and PC users looking to try out Battlefield 2042 will be able to get stuck into a 10-hour free trial from next week. EA Play subscribers and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to access the free trial of DICE’s hotly anticipated shooter starting November 12. Given the… robust feedback to the game’s open beta, concerned players are probably better off trying this one out before committing to buying the final product.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO