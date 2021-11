DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – For the first time since Christmas 2019, a mother saw her daughter. A grandmother, was introduced to her grandson. The reunions and introductions played out in the arrivals area of Terminal D at DFW Airport Monday, Nov. 8, the first day non-essential travel restrictions were eased for people from dozens of countries. Airlines were required to verify proof of vaccinations for travelers over 18, and a negative COVID-19 test. With that done though, Cecilia Uchimoto was finally able to fly with her son from El Salvador, to see her mother in Seagoville. Haruki was born in February of 2020, and they...

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO