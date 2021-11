When we used to go out to New Mexico to visit family when I was young, I couldn't wait to get on a horse. I mean, THAT was what being out west was all about, as far as I was concerned. I loved it. And, to be honest, whenever I got to ride a horse, it was NEVER just for fun. They would put me to work. "Let's go down to the stable and check on the new colt." "Ride with me to take salt blocks to the cattle." It was great.

INDIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO