Sites to be considered for new cinema in Dumfries

The government has rejected plans for a 305-metre high skyscraper to be built near the Tower of London, saying it would be detrimental to heritage sites in the area.Although its design is controversial, the Tulip, named for its thin stem and bulbous glass dome, was tipped to be given the green light. The surprise decision comes three years after the planning application was submitted and two years after mayor of London Sadiq Khan threw the proposal out, suggesting it would cause “harm to London’s skyline”.If approved, the Tulip would have become the tallest building in the City of London...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO