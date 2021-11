Royal Chop Stix Asian Cuisine, 3444 West Lake Road, is still renovating following a fire in June. The restaurant is apparently getting quite a few calls and messages about a reopening date, according to the restaurant's Facebook page, which features a video with an employee, "Sophie." She says "Hi, friends. A lot of you are asking when we will be reopening. Our restaurant is still under construction. We are hoping to be in business in December before Christmas. Thank you for your attention and support." See it at www.facebook.com/chopstixerie.

