CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

EXPLAINER: How crowdfunding helps real Astroworld victims

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31goXK_0cqbdxo200

In the hours following the pandemonium at the Astroworld Festival that left eight people dead and dozens injured, the requests for donations started multiplying on social media.

Some immediately seemed genuine. The family of 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez, a junior at Heights High School in Houston was looking for help with funeral costs. The sister of Rodolfo Pena was looking for the same. The family of Axel Acosta was trying to raise money to travel from Washington to Texas to bring his body home and to pay for his funeral.

Others were immediately suspect. There was the guy who wanted money to replace his new sneakers because they got blood on them. There were people posting their Cash App handles and their Venmo names claiming they needed help with medical bills. There were people claiming to be parents whose kids died during the Travis Scott concert at Houston's NRG Park asking for cash.

Crowdfunding is an increasingly popular method of getting financial help directly to people who need it. Market research firm Technavio estimates that crowdfunding will increase by about 15%, or $196 billion, by 2025.

That growth is also generating more governmental scrutiny. Last month, the Securities and Exchange Commission brought its first case involving crowdfunding fraud.

Kevin Scally, chief relationship officer at Charity Navigator, the world’s largest nonprofit evaluator, said the success that some personal fundraisers receive encourages scammers to try creating fake stories to land donations.

“We always encourage people to give with their heart,” Scally said. “But we also want them to use their head.”

___

HOW DO I GIVE TO AUTHENTIC CAMPAIGNS?

Scally recommends donating to registered nonprofits because they are required by the Internal Revenue Service to declare how much money they raise and spend in a given year and where that money went. “The organization is actually being audited or having a financial review by a third party,” he said. “You can be more confident in knowing that money is actually going to be used efficiently and effectively by the organization.”

___

WHAT IF I WANT TO DONATE DIRECTLY TO A PERSON?

Crowdfunding platforms are becoming more proactive in working with fundraisers to verify their identities and their intentions for money that they receive.

Last week, GoFundMe and Indiegogo, two of the largest giving platforms, co-founded the Crowdfunding Trust Alliance to make donations on their platforms even safer.

Over the weekend, once campaigns for Astroworld victims started appearing on its platform, GoFundMe worked to verify the identities of those fundraisers. It then created a special page for the campaigns of Acosta, Pena and Rodriguez to let donors know that any funds raised would go specifically to those families.

“Crowdfunding is not shopping — people generally understand that now — but it also shouldn’t be a leap in the dark, and it certainly can’t be scamming,” wrote Will Haines, Indiegogo’s vice president of product and customer trust, in a blog post last week. He added that users want the platform to be “a safe, trusted space to engage with innovation.”

___

WHAT HAPPENS IF I FIND OUT I GAVE TO A FAKE CAMPAIGN?

Many platforms are working harder to support the donors. GoFundMe has created a guarantee that it says is “the first and only one of its kind in the fundraising industry.” If a campaign misrepresents itself, or the funds don’t reach their intended beneficiaries, donors may be eligible for a full refund.

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Families and friends mourn Astroworld victims

HOUSTON — Family and friends gathered Sunday to mourn the first of eight music fans who died in a crowd surge at hip-hop star Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday night as a criminal investigation into the circumstances of the deaths proceeded. At a funeral at the Colleyville...
HOUSTON, TX
Register Citizen

Astroworld Victim Franco Patino Was a 'Humble' 'Protector' Who Aimed to Help His Mother Walk Again

Franco Patino first got into biomedical engineering to help his mother, who suffers from inclusion body myositis, a rare condition that weakens damages and muscles. The 21-year-old thought that if he could invent some sort of exoskeleton for his mother, she could eventually be able to walk with no assistance. “He wanted to help people like my mom; to help people who need help,” his older brother, Julio, tells Rolling Stone. “He was just that type of person.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
KHOU

Astroworld Festival victims remembered at vigil

HOUSTON — Victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy were remembered during a prayer vigil in downtown Houston on Sunday night. Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale tweeted about the vigil. It was held at Annunciation Catholic Church at 1618 Texas Avenue, which is right across the street from Minute Maid Park. The public was invited to attend.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
theportlandbeacon.com

Social Security survivors benefits explained

We are here for surviving family members when a worker dies. In the event of your death, certain members of your family may be eligible for survivors benefits. These include widows and widowers, divorced widows and widowers, children, and dependent parents. The amount of benefits your survivors receive depends on...
SOCIAL SECURITY
KGET

Local prop gun armorer explains how real guns should be kept safe on set

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man has regrettably found himself thrust into the spotlight as an expert analyst on movie firearms: prop guns. Armorer Larry Zanoff was not working on the Alec Baldwin film “Rust,” but he knows enough about the use of guns and Western-genre movies to enlighten those who are asking how […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
PIX11

Dog fostering: Muddy Paws Rescue explains process, how to help

NEW YORK — In the early months of the pandemic, some animal rescue organizations saw a surge in animal adoptions and fosters. With things largely better and more people back at work, many of these organizations say they’re left with a critical need. Juliette Mazza, the foster program manager at Muddy Paws Rescue, spoke with […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdfunding#Astroworld#Heights High School#Cash App#Venmo#Technavio#Charity Navigator
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS Boston

Family Friend: Mother Of Missing NH Boy Elijah Lewis Said He Was Going To Live With Family In California

MERRIMACK, N.H (CBS) — Investigators have been desperately searching for five-year-old Elijah Lewis in the lake and woods around his home on Sunset Drive in Merrimack, New Hampshire. Social workers reported him missing last week and initially believed he had not been seen for six months. On Tuesday afternoon, investigators said they now believe Elijah has been seen at his home within the last 30 days. Elijah’s mother Danielle Dauphinais and her boyfriend Joseph Stapf are being brought back to New Hampshire Tuesday to face felony charges. They were arrested in New York City Sunday on charges related to the search. “I never...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

What Kyle Rittenhouse's tears reveal about America

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

332K+
Followers
132K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy