The Capitol riot committee keeps issuing subpoenas targeting Trump’s top allies. Who are they?

The House select committee created to investigate the 6 January attack on the US Capitol has now issued dozens of subpoenas targeting members of former President Donald Trump ’s campaign and legal team.

The targets of the committee are accused in letters from lawmakers of being personally involved in the former president’s efforts to spread falsehoods about the 2020 election, eventually leading to the attack on the Capitol by a mob intent on thwarting the count of Electoral College votes.

Their targeting also shows that the panel is intent on gathering information from many former members of the Trump campaign and the president’s orbit, resulting in a broad picture of the events leading up to the deadly attack on Congress.

Here’s a breakdown of the committee’s targets:

Mark Meadows Mr Meadows was White House chief of staff for the final months of Mr Trump’s presidency. He was deeply involved in the former president’s efforts to overturn his defeat, according to the committee, including by contacting “officials at the state level and in the Department of Justice” to pressure them to join the scheme.

Critically, he was also personally involved in planning efforts for the rally held in a park known as the Ellipse outside of the White House on 6 January, where Mr Trump urged his supporters to march to the US Capitol and “fight” as lawmakers certified his election defeat.

Stephen Bannon Former White House chief strategist, Mr Bannon was ousted in 2017 but has remained a top ally of the former president. He was reportedly involved with the president’s strategy to seek the election’s decertification, and famously predicted a day before the attack that “all hell” would break loose on 6 January. He has been held in criminal contempt for defying the subpoena.

Dan Scavino Mr Trump’s longtime social media director, Mr Scavino was serving as White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications on 6 January when the attack occurred. He was reportedly in the White House while it occurred, promoted the president’s rally on social media in the days beforehand, and was also allegedly involved in discussions with the president regarding efforts to persuade lawmakers to join their cause.

Kashyap Patel Mr Patel was a top aide at the Defense Department when the attack occurred, putting him in a position to testify about the law enforcement response to the siege. He also was considered by the president for a top CIA position, only to miss out when CIA Director Gina Haspel threatened to resign in response. The select committee has sought information about all staff changes that occurred in the final days of the Trump administration, including efforts to install Mr Patel at the CIA.

Stephen Miller One of the longest-serving members of the Trump White House, Stephen Miller was named by the committee as a subpoena target due to his involvement in “efforts to encourage state legislatures to alter the outcome of the November 2020 election by appointing alternate slates of electors”, the committee said.

Mr Miller was known as one of the top drivers of Mr Trump’s hardline immigration policy while in office.

Kayleigh McEnany Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany joined the Trump administration in 2020 after serving for several months as national press secretary for the Trump 2020 campaign. In her later role, she participated heavily in spreading false statements about the integrity of the 2020 election.

Of greater interest to the committee, Ms McEnany was “reportedly present at times with the former President as he watched the January 6th attack”, and could therefore provide insight into his actions that day, according to a press release from the panel.

Ali Alexander One of the organisers of the “Stop the Steal” rally that took place on the grounds of the US Capitol the day of the 6 January attack; rally planners applied for the permit several weeks before the event. Mr Alexander’s event was separate from the rally organised by Mr Trump’s team outside of the White House, but the crowd soon merged into one large riot outside of the Capitol after the president urged his followers to go down to the Capitol and “fight” for the election to be overturned.

Nathan Martin A second organiser of the “Stop the Steal” rally outside of the US Capitol.

Stop the Steal, Inc. A corporate entity apparently set up by Mr Martin and Mr Alexander as part of their efforts to organise supporters of Mr Trump to show up at the US Capitol the day it was breached by hundreds of rioters.

Amy Kremer Founder of Women for America First (WFAF), the organisation that planned the rally outside of the White House on 6 January with the apparent aid of the Trump campaign, as well as previous rallies in December and November in Washington DC.

Kylie Kremer Founder and executive director at WFAF.

Katrina Pierson A former spokesperson for the 2016 Trump campaign and WFAF member who according to the 6 January panel was “in direct communication with the former President about the rallies” in Washington on 5 and 6 January.

Lyndon Brentnall On-site supervisor of the 6 January rally outside of the White House.

Hannah Salem Held the title of “Operations Manager for Logistics and Communications” for the 6 January rally outside of the White House, per the House select committee.

Megan Powers Held the title of “Operations Manager for Scheduling and Guidance” at the 6 January rally outside of the White House, according to the panel.

Tim Unes Served as stage manager for Mr Trump’s 6 January rally, per the committee.

Justin Caporale Listed as “project manager” for the rally outside the White House on the rally permit, according to the panel.

Caroline Wren Served as “VP Lead” for the 6 January White House rally, per the panel.

Maggie Mulvaney Served as “VP advisor” at the rally, per the paperwork obtained by the panel.

Cynthia Chafian Submitted the White House rally permit.

Cassidy Hutchinson A former White House official, Ms Hutchinson was among those who were in close proximity to Mr Trump both at the “Stop the Steal” rally outside of the White House on 6 January as well as later in the day when the attack on the Capitol was unfolding.

Molly Michael The operations coordinator for the Oval Office, Ms Michael was allegedly deputised by Mr Trump to send “information about alleged election fraud” to various officials around the country.

Nicholas Luna Mr Luna was a White House official allegedly present during a phone call between Mr Trump and Mr Pence during which the president pressured the vice president to delay certification of the election results.

Kenneth Klukowski Mr Klukowski was a top deputy to Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, who was purportedly the official carrying out Mr Trump’s bidding at the Justice Department and seeking to use the agency to persuade states to “delay certification of the election”, according to the panel.

Mr Clark testified before the panel behind closed doors but did not cooperate with the members’ questions, according to a statement released by the committee after his appearance.

Christopher Liddell Former deputy White House chief of staff, Mr Liddell was present in the White House during the 6 January attack.

Benjamin Williamson Mr Williamson was reportedly one of two White House aides, along with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, contacted by “a former White House official” during the attack, according to the committee, with the hopes that the pair could convince Mr Trump to call off his supporters.

Keith Kellogg Mr Kellogg, a retired lieutenant general, was national security adviser to the vice president, and was reportedly in the White House while the 6 January attack occurred. According to the committee, he participated in at least one meeting where the former president personally demanded that Vice President Mike Pence overturn or delay certification of the 2020 election.

John McEntee White House personnel director in the last few days of the Trump administration, Mr McEntee was reportedly involved in calls to Republican officials around the country “regarding loyalty to President Trump”, according to the panel, and discouraged some White House personnel from seeking new jobs in order to avoid the image of an administration that had accepted defeat.

He was also present for at least one conversation in which Mr Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, suggested seizing voting machines, the panel has stated.

Michael Flynn Mr Flynn is a retired lieutenant general in the Army and one of Mr Trump’s longest-running allies. The ex-general served as the president’s first national security adviser before being ousted after it was revealed that he misled Vice President Mike Pence regarding his contacts with Russian officials.

More recently, he was the recipient of a pardon from the former president involving his conviction on a charge of lying to FBI investigators, and despite not holding a White House position was involved in Oval Office discussions with the president and top officials as they plotted to fight Mr Trump’s election defeat in the courts and in Congress.

In one December 2020 meeting at the White House described by the panel in its letter to Mr Flynn, the ex-general was involved in discussions surrounding the potential seizure of voting machines and a declaration of a national emergency, two prospects which the president never ended up pursuing.

Bill Stepien Mr Stepien was the man responsible for Mr Trump’s failed 2020 re-election campaign, serving as the former president’s campaign manager after he replaced Brad Parscale, Mr Trump’s former social media manager, in July of that year.

The committee’s interest in Mr Stepien is more general, as it cites his role in overseeing all aspects of the Trump campaign and its weaponisation of “Stop the Steal” messaging in the days following the 2020 election as Mr Trump continued to fundraise and gin up anger among his supporters with false claims about voting machines and supposed fraud.

Bernard Kerik Mr Kerik is one of the most unique individuals to be subpoenaed so far by the committee thanks to his former role as commissioner of police in New York City. The conservative ex-commissioner served as an adviser to Mr Trump’s reelection campaign and was pardoned for his tax fraud conviction early last year by the president; he later was personally involved in the campaign’s efforts to allege widespread voter fraud after the election took place.

Importantly, he was one of several attendees including Rudy Giuliani and Mr Bannon at the Willard Hotel in Washington DC one day before the deadly attack on the Capitol in which attendees discussed “options for overturning the results of the November 2020 election”, according to the committee’s letter.

John Eastman Mr Eastman was an attorney for the 2020 Trump campaign whose role as an architect of plans to overturn the election came into view in recent months after the attack on the Capitol occurred.

The now-infamous “Eastman Memo”, authored by Mr Eastman, outlined a plan for Vice President Mike Pence to declare the Electoral College votes of several states contested by the Trump campaign’s false accusations of voter fraud “invalid”, thereby reducing the number of Electoral College votes awarded to President Joe Biden. Mr Pence would then throw the election to a vote in the House of Representatives.

The scheme, which had no basis in the Constitution, was never implemented and Mr Pence ultimately certified the election of Mr Biden.

Jason Miller Mr Miller served on both the 2016 and 2020 Trump campaigns as an adviser and communications aide; those efforts continued after the 2020 election, when according to the committee he assisted Mr Giuliani in setting up press events where he launched false claims about election fraud and demanded that state legislatures step in to decertify election results.

One of Mr Giuliani’s most infamous appearances at the time occurred at a landscaping company in Pittsburgh which bore the name “Four Seasons” – an apparent mixup wherein Mr Giuliani’s staff had presumably been attempting to book space at a fancy hotel.

Mr Miller was also present at the 5 January meeting at the Willard Hotel, headquarters for the Trump campaign’s election fraud misinformation effort, according to the committee.

Angela McCallum Ms McCallum served as National Executive Assistant to the 2020 Trump campaign, and therefore was involved in the campaign’s post-election efforts to spread misinformation about the vote.

The committee noted specifically in its subpoena that Ms McCallum was heard on a voicemail left for an unnamed Michigan state lawmaker asking whether the former president could count on that lawmaker’s support, an apparent reference to efforts to have state legislatures decertify the results in Michigan and other state in which the Trump campaign had levied charges of election fraud.