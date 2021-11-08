CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

One of Hannibal’s Favorite Downtown Eateries to Close for Good

By Harold Smith
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A nearly half-century downtown Hannibal dining tradition is coming to an end. In a Facebook post last week, the announcement came that Ole Planters Restaurant would be closing for good November 30. Ole Planters has been in business at 316 North Main since 1976, when the Noonan family came...

Comments

ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

