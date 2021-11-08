CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ed Sheeran reveals baby daughter also tested positive for Covid-19

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bad Habits singer announced he had tested positive...

jg-tc.com

Soompi

Actor Jin Goo Tests Positive For COVID-19

Actor Jin Goo has been diagnosed with COVID-19. On November 2, Jin Goo’s agency confirmed that the actor had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was receiving treatment at the isolation facilities. The agency stated, “Last month, he received notice that he had been in close contact with a confirmed...
WORLD
Page Six

Ed Sheeran performs on ‘SNL’ following COVID-19 quarantine

Ed Sheeran appeared on “Saturday Night Live” as originally planned. The singer – who tested positive for COVID-19 last month – took the Studio 8H stage on Saturday, making a guest cameo in a “Dionne Warwick Show” skit and performing two of his hits, “Shivers”and “Overpass Graffiti.”. Days before the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

Ed Sheeran gets 'all clear' after COVID-19 isolation

Ed Sheeran has been cleared to perform after completing his COVID-19 isolation. The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker tested positive for the virus last month, and he's revealed he's been given the "all clear" as he prepares to perform on 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend. Alongside a shot of himself performing live,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPFO

Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (KEYE) — Singer Jon Bon Jovi canceled his concert in Florida after testing positive for COVID-19. His publicist says Bon Jovi, 59, is fully vaccinated and feeling fine. There's no word if the concert will be rescheduled. Before he was to take the stage in Miami Beach Saturday night,...
MIAMI, FL
Rolling Stone

Ed Sheeran Completes Covid-19 Quarantine in Time for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Following a positive Covid-19 test earlier this month, Ed Sheeran has been cleared from isolation in time to make his Saturday Night Live appearance as the musical guest on this week’s Kieran Culkin-hosted episode. “Posting this pic to say I’m released from Covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all-clear and done my quarantine,” the singer shared on Instagram. “Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there.” Sheeran canceled a slate of in-person appearances in order to self-isolate, mainly including promotional interviews...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Billboard

Ed Sheeran Promises 'SNL is Still On' After Leaving COVID-19 Quarantine

Good news first: Ed Sheeran is on track to return to Studio 8H. The singer who announced on Oct. 24 that he was in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, revealed early Tuesday morning (Nov. 2) that he's out and ready to be about. "Posting this pic to say I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine," wrote Sheeran in the post accompanied by a dramatically lit shot of him singing on a soundstage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
allkpop.com

Insiders reveal that Shindong was vaccinated when he tested positive for COVID-19

Earlier today, Label SJ confirmed that Super Junior member Shindong had tested positive for COVID-19 as of November 11. Shindong is currently under quarantine and will follow all safety guidelines accordingly, and Label SJ assured that he was not in close contact with other Super Junior members, or the members of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers', near the time frame when he came in contact with the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSOC Charlotte

Kristy Swanson tests positive for COVID-19

The actress who originated the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” role has tested positive for COVD-19. Kristy Swanson was in the hospital over the weekend for coronavirus treatment, The Los Angeles Times reported. She announced her condition on Twitter Monday writing, “Prayers for me please. Yesterday, I took an ambulance ride...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Wants A Big ‘Traditional Wedding’ With An Unlimited Budget To Marry Sam Asghari

The ‘Toxic’ singer has huge plans for her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari, and it seems like Britney Spears wants to go all out to celebrate her love!. Love is in the air! Britney Spears reportedly has high hopes for when she ties the knot with her fiancé Sam Asghari. The 39-year-old popstar isn’t concerned about the price tag, when she eventually weds the 27-year-old personal trainer! A source close to the situation revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what the singer is hoping for when Sam eventually becomes her husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
darkhorizons.com

Aquaman’s Momoa Tests Positive For COVID-19

“Dune” star Jason Momoa has confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor revealed the news via a short clip on Instagram stories, showing off his life in quarantine and reassuring fans he’s doing fine. Momoa says he “got hit with COVID” right after the premiere of Denis...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Ciara showcases incredible figure in spectacular waist-cinching dress

Ciara had all eyes on her when she rocked up to an event in the most spectacular figure-hugging dress this week. The Level Up singer looked gorgeous at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Wednesday, wearing a beautiful Tom Ford dress that highlighted her insane figure. The frock hugged every inch of Ciara's curves thanks to its velvet corset-style belt that cinched in her waist.
BEAUTY & FASHION
kiss951.com

Jimmy Fallon Made A Bet With Ed Sheeran And They Both Won But Also Lost

Jimmy Fallon likes to do fun things with celebs before they come out to be interviewed on The Tonight Show. When Ed Sheeran was doing his quick U.S. press tour this last week, he popped over to Fallon for an evening. Jimmy decided to challenge Ed to a game that’s similar to beer pong, only they used a marker. Before they launched the marker in the cup, they had to basically dare the other one to something crazy during the talk show interview. They both won and lost and you can watch everything below!
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Ed Sheeran Opens Up About His 15-Month-Old Daughter’s Battle With COVID-19 While His Wife Cherry Seaborn Was Away

Singer Ed Sheeran had a tough time when he along with his 15-month-old daughter recently contracted coronavirus. Speaking to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, the 30-year-old revealed that he and his daughter tested positive for COVID while his wife Cherry Seaborn was away, reported People. Ed Sheeran Confirms Teaming Up With BTS Once Again and Netizens Are ‘Happier’ Than Ever!
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

