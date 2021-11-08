CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Watch now: Lawsuit filed over Astroworld deaths

By The-hollywood-reporter
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 6 days ago

An injured concertgoer claims the festival disaster was...

jg-tc.com

CBS DFW

First $1M Lawsuit Filed In ‘Horrible – Yet Preventable Tragedy’ At Astroworld Festival

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Manuel Souza of Harris County has filed the first lawsuit against several entities involved in Friday’s mass casualty event at the Astroworld Festival in Houston. At least eight people died and numerous others were injured. The victims were 14, 16, two were 21, two were 23 and one was 27 years old, while one of the victim’s ages remains unknown, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced in a news conference Saturday evening. The lawsuit, which seeks at least $1 million in damages on behalf of Souza, alleges that he suffered serious bodily injuries after he was trampled shortly after rapper...
HOUSTON, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Lawsuits filed in Astroworld Festival tragedy; U.S. reopens borders to international travel | Eyewitness News NOW

SAN ANTONIO — Lawsuits have already been filed against Astroworld organizers and rapper Travis Scott. The United States reopens its borders to international visitors as long as travelers are fully vaccinated. Also, a San Antonio police officer was arrested and accused of family violence. Listen to those stories and more...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Attorneys representing 200 Astroworld survivors file 90 lawsuits against organisers

Attorneys representing more than 200 survivors and victims of last week’s Astroworld Festival tragedy are set to file a further 90 lawsuits against promoters for the crowd crush that killed nine people and injured dozens more. Attorney Ben Crump, speaking at a news conference on Friday in Houston, Texas, said he and other attorneys were representing a group of “more than 200” who say they were victims of last week’s crush. It brings the lawsuits filed against Astroworld organisers to 140, with 50 already initiated against Live Nation Entertainment Inc and Mr Scott, who denies wrongdoing and expressed that...
Whiskey Riff

19-Year-Old Hunter Shoots Deer, Immediately Has To Shoot Charging Bear To Defend Himself & The Meat

19-year old Trenton Hammock was hunting Sitka blacktail deer hunting Baranof Island in Southeast Alaska. He had a successful hunt and had just laid some fresh venison down on the ground when he suddenly had to use his .44 magnum revolver to defend himself with and his fresh meat from a hungry brown bear that was over 7-feet tall. Hammock reportedly attempted to first scare the bear off yelling at it and making his presence known and then by firing a warning […] The post 19-Year-Old Hunter Shoots Deer, Immediately Has To Shoot Charging Bear To Defend Himself & The Meat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
WGN TV

‘God knows what you did’: Fiancée of West Side father killed after asking man to move car seeks justice

CHICAGO — The fiancée of a father of three shot and killed after asking a man to move his car on the West Side last week is seeking justice. Police said a 36-year-old man, later identified as Karl Washington, and another man started arguing in an alley in the 2600 block of North Mobile Avenue just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Washington was trying to park his car in his garage which was blocked by another vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

No Bail For State Trooper Christopher Baldner, Accused Of Killing 11-Year-Old Monica Goods

KINGSTON N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A veteran New York State trooper charged with murder in the death of an 11-year-old Brooklyn girl will remain in jail. An Ulster County judge on Thursday rejected a proposal for cash bail and home confinement, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. Suspended Trooper Christopher Baldner looked stunned after Judge Bryan Rounds sent him back to jail. Baldner faces murder and other charges in the death of Monica Goods, who was in a car with her father, Tristin Goods, on Dec. 22, 2020. Baldner stopped him for driving more than 100 mph on I-87. There was a dispute, Baldner used pepper spray,...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
People

Missing Georgia Elementary Teacher Found Dead in Mexico: She 'Made a Beautiful Impact in This World'

A missing Georgia elementary school teacher was found dead this week in Mexico, where she was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 30, multiple outlets report. Alexandra Morales, 24, taught first grade at Benefield Elementary School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and the school's principal alerted parents in a Tuesday email (obtained by WGCL, WXIA and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) that Morales didn't return as expected from a trip to Guadalajara, Mexico.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Police charged in death of Black man shot 76 times in Atlanta

Two law enforcement officers have been charged over the killing of a man in Atlanta who was shot 76 times during an arrest attempt.Jamarion Robinson, 26, was hit dozens of times by police as 16 officers broke down the door and raided his girlfriend’s home in 2016.The incident took place because police officers believed the former college football player was responsible for pointing a gun at Atlanta officers and fleeing.Eric Heinze, an assistant chief inspector with the US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Kristopher Hutchens, a Clayton County police officer working with the task force, have now been...
