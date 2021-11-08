Manchester wrestling returns with an eighth-place finish at Adrian Invite

The Lady Lions golf team concluded its fall season on Tuesday with a fifth-place finish after shooting a season-best 320 at the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview. Bailey Gilbert put together a strong tournament, capping it off with a two-over-par 74 on Tuesday, following her first and second round 77’s. Her 12-over-par total of 228 was good enough to finish in second place alone out of the 59 golfers in the event. Reagen Malone had a strong final round, making birdie on two of her final four holes to shoot a seven-over-par 79 and finish inside the top 20 tied for 18th. Riya Key shot an 82 in her final round, and Lily Conkle closed out the team scoring with an 85. The Lady Lions will be off until the Spring semester starts, with their schedule to be announced. Bailey Gilbert (far left) finished in second place alone at the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview.

GOLF ・ 11 DAYS AGO