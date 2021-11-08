CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Manchester wrestling returns with an eighth-place finish at Adrian Invite

By Dillon Bender
Trumann Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Manchester University wrestling team returned to the mats on Saturday, Nov. 6. The Black and Gold had a solid...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
mahometdaily.com

M-S boys’ cross country finishes eighth at Class 2A state meet

Mahomet-Seymour’s top five runners had a split of 56.43 seconds on Saturday (Nov. 6), helping the Bulldogs to an eighth-place finish in the 28-school boys’ Class 2A IHSA state cross-country meet at Detweiller Park, in Peoria. Senior Kyle Nofziger was the team leader, covering the 3-mile course in 15:27.26. He...
MAHOMET, IL
bartonsports.com

Chavez fourth place finish leads Barton Wrestling #GoBarton

The Barton Community College wrestling team kicked off the 2021-22 season this past weekend at the Kaufman/Brand/Bayly Open in Maryville, Missouri. Leading the Cougars two pack was Dawson Chavez's fourth place finish achieving a 5-1 record in the 149-division bracket. Chavez opened his sophomore campaign with an opening round bye...
MARYVILLE, MO
Chester County Independent

Lady Lions close season with fifth-place finish

The Lady Lions golf team concluded its fall season on Tuesday with a fifth-place finish after shooting a season-best 320 at the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview. Bailey Gilbert put together a strong tournament, capping it off with a two-over-par 74 on Tuesday, following her first and second round 77’s. Her 12-over-par total of 228 was good enough to finish in second place alone out of the 59 golfers in the event. Reagen Malone had a strong final round, making birdie on two of her final four holes to shoot a seven-over-par 79 and finish inside the top 20 tied for 18th. Riya Key shot an 82 in her final round, and Lily Conkle closed out the team scoring with an 85. The Lady Lions will be off until the Spring semester starts, with their schedule to be announced. Bailey Gilbert (far left) finished in second place alone at the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester University#Mats#Combat#Little Giant
nec.edu

Wrestling Matchday #1: Ithaca Invitational

The New England College Wrestling Team begins their 2021-22 year, as they head out to New York, to compete in the Ithaca Invitational, beginning on Friday, Nov. 5, and wrapping up on Saturday, Nov. 6. NEC is looking for a full schedule this year, after only competing in two matches...
HENNIKER, NH
dupanthers.com

Panthers Place Fifth at KWC Invite; Bodis Finishes Fourth Individually

OWENSBORO, Ky. - The Davenport University men's golf team traveled to The Bluegrass State on Saturday and Sunday for its final tournament of the fall season, the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational at The Pearl Club. The Panthers earned a second-straight top-five team finish as they placed fifth with a 612 (+36) and were paced by Brandon Bodis in fourth individually with a 146 (+2), only one stroke off his career best for 36 holes.
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Bloomfield Democrat

Shively finishes eighth in State meet

Davis County Senior Carson Shively finished out the 2021 cross country season as the eighth best runner in Class 2A across the state of Iowa. Shively competed in the Class 2A Division of the Iowa State Cross Country Meet in Fort Dodge on Oct. 30. Shively was the lone representative...
INDIANA STATE
mustangnews.net

Wrestling claims two titles at Michigan State Open Invitational

Cal Poly wrestling claimed two titles at the Michigan State Open Invitational on Saturday, Nov. 6 to mark a successful start for the team’s 2021-2022 campaign. Redshirt senior Evan Wick received the 165-pound open division title while his younger brother, freshman Luka Wick, placed first in the frosh-soph 149-pound division.
MICHIGAN STATE
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcon Wrestling Opens the Season at Citadel Invite

The Air Force wrestling teams travels to Charleston, South Carolina to compete in tournament action with the Citadel, Duke, NC State, Presbyterian, Bellmost Abbey and Newberry, Saturday, November 6. Action is slated to begin at 9 a.m. ET in McAlister Field House. Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
CHARLESTON, SC
Covington News

PREP SOFTBALL: Fourth place finish for Lady Redskins

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Becoming state champions is the ultimate goal for all softball teams when they travel to Columbus. But Social Circle’s fourth place finish isn’t too shabby either. That was after it defeated Screven County 8-0 in the Elite Eight, dropped to the loser’s bracket in a 2-1 loss...
COLUMBUS, GA
ocala-news.com

Knockout Wrestling returns to Ocala on November 13

Knockout Wrestling makes its return to Ocala on November 13. Knockout Wrestling is bringing Resolution, their newest event, to the silver Springs Shores Community Center (590 Silver Road) on Saturday, November 13. The event features eight scheduled matches, including the conclusion of a tournament to crown a winner for the...
WWE
Pope County Tribune

Trap season concludes with 3rd place finish

The Minnewaska trap team competed in week 5 of competition with very low light and winds into their faces. “It was a really rough week for everyone, the light wasn’t great, and we had five people gone. It wasn’t good,” said coach John Stone. Parker Tauber was again high gun...
SPORTS
thestroudcourier.com

ESU Wrestling Returns with Open Home Tourney

ESU Wrestling returned to the mats at the ESU Open last Sunday at Koehler Fieldhouse after a two-year break because of the global pandemic. A total of 21 programs across the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA’s) three divisions competed in the tournament. It was the 54th ESU Open for the...
COMBAT SPORTS
WBOY

WVU wrestling finishes second as a team in season opener at Clarion Open

CLARION, Pa. – West Virginia University’s wrestling team began its season with a successful showing at the Clarion Open on Sunday. The Mountaineers wrestled well enough for a second-place finish in the 12-team competition. Navy (161.5) edged out the Mountaineers (153.5) for the top team spot in the event. Sophomore...
CLARION, PA
plattecountycitizen.com

Pirates finish in third place at state

The Pirates lost a core group of seniors from last fall, but they were still able to repeat with a third-place finish in the Class 4 State Tournament when the Platte County softball team fell to Washington 10-0 and defeated Incarnate Word Academy 12-4 on Oct. 29. After falling to...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
bigrapidsnews.com

Chippewa Hills runner places eighth in Division 2 meet

REMUS – This was a kinder and more enjoyable run for Chippewa Hills senior Sarah Storey at the Division 2 state finals. Storey brought home an all-state medal for the Warriors with a time of 18 minutes, 54.85 seconds at the Division 2 state meet at the Michigan International Speedway near Brooklyn. She placed eighth overall as an individual runner.
BROOKLYN, MI
beloitcall.com

Buccaneers 6th grade finish with third place

BELOIT – The Beloit 6th grade Buccaneers ended their season with a third place title in the Pride of Kansas Football League (PKFL).The Bucs opened with a shut out over the Russell Broncos 33-0 on Sept. 11 at the Shaffer Field and repeated the same on Sept. 18 with another ...
BELOIT, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy