Pharmaceuticals

‘Layer Upon Layer of Regulation’: Breaking Down the CMS Vaccination Mandate

By Andrew Donlan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released its interim emergency...

[Updated] CMS Releases Emergency Regulation Requiring COVID-19 Vaccinations for Medicare, Medicaid Providers

The Biden-Harris administration announced in September that all U.S. health care workers would be required to get vaccinated as part of its six-pronged national COVID-19 strategy. Since then, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has been putting together its guidance to help steer that process. The agency...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Addus Prioritizing Staff Vaccinations with CMS, OSHA Mandates Looming

In terms of financial results, Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS) is coming off a record third quarter. The Frisco, Texas-based home health, hospice and personal care services provider has plenty of challenges ahead, however, including the difficult labor landscape that’s about to become even more complex thanks to federal COVID-19 vaccination rules. Somewhat diminished M&A activity is also throwing a wrench into the company’s plans, executives say.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CMS employee vaccination mandate could be unveiled today

Long-term care operators may learn details of a new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers as early as today. It is expected to be enacted immediately but not enforced for at least several weeks, in order to allow the non-vaccinated to get their shots. On Monday, a Department of...
HEALTH
COVID-19 vaccine mandate for surveyors? CMS clarifies

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services plans on issuing COVID-19 vaccination guidance covering surveyors charged with inspecting nursing homes, an agency spokesperson confirmed. “CMS recognizes the importance of ensuring that surveyors who are charged with ensuring compliance with all Medicare and Medicaid health and safety regulations, including vaccination requirements,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Evangelical Complying with CMS COVID Vaccine Mandate

LEWISBURG – Instead of vaccine or test, it’s now vaccine or else at Evangelical Community Hospital. Kendra Aucker, President and CEO announced Friday the hospital will comply with the new CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) mandate; meaning all unvaccinated employees will be required to get vaccinated by the January 4, 2022 deadline.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AHCA/NCAL issues statement on release of CMS regulation on COVID-19 vaccination requirement for health care workers

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and long term care facilities across the country that provide care to approximately five million people each year, released the following statement today regarding the release of an emergency regulation by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) requiring all workers in Medicare and Medicaid-certified health care settings to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
HEALTH SERVICES
CMS Vaccination Mandate Has Broad Reach, Quick Turnaround

Most healthcare facilities in the U.S. will be required – in less than 60 days – to ensure their employees and many others who enter their premises are vaccinated to minimize COVID-19 transmission under newly published regulations. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) interim final rule, published and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NAHC’s Dombi: ‘Bumpy Road’ Ahead for OSHA, CMS Vaccine Mandates

The vaccine mandates from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have received mixed reactions from in-home care providers. But the bottom line is that each will cause at least some employee movement, whether it’s forcing workers out of the health...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Alaska Joins Case to Stop CMS Vaccine Mandate

Alaska joined a coalition of states today in a lawsuit to block a federal government effort to make health care providers force their employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine. A new Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service (CMS) rule would mandate vaccines for almost every full-time, part-time, volunteer or contract employee working in many health care settings that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding. CMS estimates more than 10.3 million Americans would fall under this overarching mandate.
ALASKA STATE
New PDGM Adjustments Make It Tougher to Reach ‘Medium’ or ‘High’ Functional-Impairment Levels

Home health operators have to navigate numerous regulatory and policy changes to stay in business. Two major ones surfaced within days of each other last week. The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released the home health final payment rule on Nov. 2, then the federal government announced COVID-19 vaccination requirements for health care workers on Nov. 4.
HEALTH SERVICES
Missouri among first states to file suit challenging CMS vaccine mandate

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson led a coalition of 10 states in challenging the vaccine mandate propagated by the Biden Administration’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on healthcare workers across the nation, becoming the first states to file a lawsuit challenging this mandate. Attorney General Eric Schmitt previously filed suit to halt the vaccine mandate on federal contractors and OSHA’s vaccine mandate on private employers.
MISSOURI STATE
Gov. Reynolds Challenging Biden Administration’s Vaccine Mandate CMS Rule

The State of Iowa has filed a lawsuit challenging President Biden’s vaccine mandate rule for Medicare and Medicaid certified providers and suppliers. Governor Kim Reynolds made the announcement on Wednesday. The State of Iowa has five state-run healthcare facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding – the Iowa Veterans Home,...
IOWA STATE
Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Attorney General joins 10 state coalition challenging CMS vaccine mandate

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) – The Biden Administration’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) seeks to impose a vaccine mandate on healthcare workers throughout the nation. On Wednesday, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg joined a ten-state coalition led by Missouri and Nebraska, in challenging this mandate. The lawsuit states that the...
HEALTH
If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

