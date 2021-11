In Missouri, there is a bar in a cave that has bats that can only be accessed by golf carts, here is a video taking you on a tour of this one-of-a-kind experience!. This video was posted to YouTube by the channel In The Loop a year ago, and it is the best video tour I have seen online of the iconic "Bat Bar" that is located just outside of Branson, Missouri. The caption that the channel put under the video says...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO