There’s nothing that can be said about the inexplicable ending to Orlando City’s 1-1 home draw against Nashville SC on Sunday afternoon that hasn’t already been said. A game that appeared to be won, and only seemed more and more certain with every look at the replay, was stolen away from the Lions, putting a 2021 postseason berth into far more peril than it should be with one match remaining. Rather than jockeying for position with this Sunday’s game at Montreal, the Lions will now be forced to fight for their playoff lives.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO