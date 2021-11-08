CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geoffroy's Marmoset Dies at Smithsonian's National Zoo

Smithsonian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Nov. 3, Small Mammal House keepers said goodbye to the Smithsonian's National Zoo's last Geoffroy’s marmoset, Lilo. Last week, she experienced an age-related and irreversible decline in health. Due to Lilo’s poor prognosis and declining quality of life, the animal care...

nationalzoo.si.edu

Nashville Parent

New Babies at Nashville Zoo's Vet Center

Nashville Zoo has a full house in the neonatal rooms at its HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center! A giant anteater, two caracal kittens, a Palawan binturong, and a banded palm civet have all been born this fall and can be seen in the neonatal care rooms at the Zoo's Veterinary Center.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Pittsburgh

Baby Elephant ‘Showing Signs Of Stabilizing,’ Pittsburgh Zoo Said

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The health of the baby elephant at Pittsburgh Zoo’s Elephant Conservation Center is showing signs of stabilizing, zookeepers said. The calf is under constant care at the Conservation Center in Somerset County. (Source: Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium) On Sept. 8, the calf was moved into “guarded condition” because she was not putting on enough weight. Because of that, her overall health is being put at risk, zoo officials said. The zoo is thanking the public for their support for the calf. In an update posted to Facebook Friday morning, they said, “Thank you to the Zoo community for continuing to support our elephant calf. Internal and external veterinary teams are closely monitoring her health 24 hours a day. She is showing signs of stabilizing as she continues on her long journey toward recovery.” The calf was born on July 18 at the Conservation Center.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Indiana Gazette

IUP alumnus Smith named new director of Smithsonian's D.C. zoo

A 1994 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania -- and a daughter of a well-remembered Indiana County broadcaster and public official -- has been named director of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in the Washington, D.C., area. Brandie Smith began her new duties as John and Adrienne...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Washington Post

A zoo’s three ‘beloved’ snow leopards die of covid-19

The three big cats delighted visitors to the Nebraska zoo for years — pouncing on pumpkins during Halloween, preening for pictures and lounging on rocks in their enclosure. The Lincoln Children’s Zoo has described the snow leopards as silly, bubbly and handsome. They were one of the zoo’s main attractions, delivering a dose of mountain majesty to the Great Plains.
ANIMALS
Fox 19

Students from Cincinnati Zoo’s Zoo Academy create jungle for elephants

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students from the Zoo Academy at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden built a special forest for the elephant yard on Monday. “This kind of novel enrichment is great for the elephants, and putting it together gives Zoo Academy students the opportunity to actually stand in the elephants’ environment and make something that’s going to benefit them,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s head elephant keeper and a Zoo Academy graduate (class of 1991), Eric Duning. “They also get to stick around to watch the elephants enjoy tearing apart what they just created.”
CINCINNATI, OH
KCEN

Cameron Park Zoo's Babe the Southern White Rhino Dies

WACO, Texas — Waco's Cameron Park announced that the beloved White Rhino, Babe died peacefully in her sleep due to age. Babe had difficulty standing when zoo staff checked on her last Friday night. According to the zoo, after being monitored and given medicine, they continued to watch Babe. She...
WACO, TX
Eureka Times-Standard

Zoo honored again with national accreditation

Zoo officials have announced that Sequoia Park Zoo has once again received the honor of national accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, marking over a quarter-century of excellence in animal care and welfare. First accredited in 1995, Sequoia Park Zoo is the oldest zoo in California and also one of the smallest to receive this distinction.
PETS
Argus Press

Toledo Zoo's popular polar bear dies due to kidney disease

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A polar bear who was a fixture at the Toledo Zoo for more than two decades has died due to kidney disease. Michael Frushour, the zoo's curator of mammals, told The Toledo Blade that the bear named Marty was euthanized Nov. 4, less than a month shy of his 25th birthday, Marty had been diagnosed a couple of years ago with what Frushour described as “age-related kidney disease.”
TOLEDO, OH
Antelope Valley Press

An unbearable year at Jack Hanna’s zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium had a bear of a year. It began Jan. 1, the first day of famous zookeeper Jack Hanna’s retirement after 42 years as the beloved celebrity director-turned-ambassador of the nation’s second-largest zoo. As if the khaki-wearing “Jungle Jack” were the life’s...
Whiskey Riff

Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound?

WARNING: this is pretty graphic. If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away… Last fall, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen cannot comprehend. How the hell is this thing still walking around like that? The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Organs appear to […] The post Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
ARTnews

Smithsonian’s Museum of African Art Begins Process to Repatriate Its Benin Bronzes

The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African Art in Washington, D.C., said it has removed Benin Bronzes in its collection from view and plans to begin the process to repatriate them. In total, the museum holds 42 objects from the Kingdom of Benin, in what is now Nigeria. The museum is currently conducting research into the provenance of its Benin Bronzes but confirmed that 16 of them were found to have been looted as part of a 1897 raid by British troops. Several of the objects entered the Smithsonian’s collection in the late 1960s and ’70s as gifts from Joseph H....
MUSEUMS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Columbus Zoo seeks public's forgiveness

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium had a bear of a year. It began Jan. 1, the first day of zookeeper Jack Hanna's retirement after 42 years as the beloved celebrity director-turned-ambassador of the nation's second-largest zoo. In March, news of a financial scandal broke. Top executives resigned....
COLUMBUS, OH

