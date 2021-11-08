Geoffroy's Marmoset Dies at Smithsonian's National Zoo

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The health of the baby elephant at Pittsburgh Zoo’s Elephant Conservation Center is showing signs of stabilizing, zookeepers said. The calf is under constant care at the Conservation Center in Somerset County. (Source: Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium) On Sept. 8, the calf was moved into “guarded condition” because she was not putting on enough weight. Because of that, her overall health is being put at risk, zoo officials said. The zoo is thanking the public for their support for the calf. In an update posted to Facebook Friday morning, they said, “Thank you to the Zoo community for continuing to support our elephant calf. Internal and external veterinary teams are closely monitoring her health 24 hours a day. She is showing signs of stabilizing as she continues on her long journey toward recovery.” The calf was born on July 18 at the Conservation Center.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO