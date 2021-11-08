CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Cruz: Texas secession in play if Democrats ‘fundamentally destroy’ U.S.

By Editorials
Washington Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Ted Cruz said he understands people who want Texas to secede from the U.S. and that Democratic rule could make matters “hopeless” enough for it. The Texas Republican said that he doesn’t favor secession now, but cautioned that he could imagine circumstances changing if Democrats in Washington get their...

www.washingtontimes.com

Houston Chronicle

Thumbs: Big Bird for Texas Senate? Ted Cruz challenger vows not to fly to Cancun for winter.

THUMBS DOWN _ Feathers were flying this week after Texas Sen. Ted Cruz took his partisan war against vaccine mandates to Sesame Street, accosting Big Bird on social media for tweeting last weekend that he’d gotten his COVID-19 shot. “My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” the lovable yellow, 8-foot-2 bird wrote. “Government propaganda,” Cruz tweeted back. “…for your 5-year-old!” When Big Bird’s defenders fired back at Cruz on social media, Cruz deemed them “mentally ill” and lamented in his podcast, “All the disasters that are happening, none of them matter. But you mess with Big Bird, holy crap, they lost it.” We have to wonder how he’d diagnose a grown man who spends his platform as a U.S. senator portraying a beloved children’s character as a tool of the deep state. Calling Big Bird the “government” doesn’t make sense anyway, since not a single government dollar goes into the production of the “Sesame Street” show, a spokeswoman for the nonprofit Sesame Workshop confirmed to us Friday. It’s incidents like these that make us wish Cruz would fly the coop. We’re not the only ones. A parody Big Bird account on Twitter quickly launched a run for Senate, announcing Cookie Monster as campaign manager, Elmo as senior adviser and promising to “Bird Back Better.” The parody candidate had 98,000 followers as of Friday. His first campaign pledge? “Big Bird promises to never fly to Cancun when Texas is in trouble.”
mediaite.com

‘Are You Angry Yet?’ Dan Abrams Mocks Media Firestorm Over Ted Cruz’s Fight With Big Bird

Dan Abrams took on the major media outrage surrounding Senator Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) ongoing fight against Big Bird urging the public to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Mediaite founder used the latest “Mediaite Moments” segment of his NewsNation show, Dan Abrams Live, to look at how Sesame Street became the latest battleground for vaccines after Big Bird encouraged kids to get inoculated. To make his point, Abrams rolled through multiple Fox News clips where anchors and pundits sneered at Sesame Street’s attempts to encourage public health.
HuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Trolls Sen. Ted Cruz With A Blunt 2-Letter Comeback

Stephen Colbert had just two letters for Sen. Ted Cruz after the Texas Republican launched a bizarre attack on Big Bird. Last week, after the “Sesame Street” character tweeted that he had been vaccinated, Cruz replied: “government propaganda... for your 5 year old!”. Colbert fired back in a style true...
AOL Corp

Buttigieg responds to Ted Cruz on racism in highway design

GLASGOW, Scotland — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told Yahoo News that systemic racism in the design and location of highways in American cities and suburbs continues to adversely affect low-income neighborhoods and communities of color. Responding to criticism from conservatives, including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, regarding comments he made on Monday, Buttigieg said in a Tuesday interview that racism and segregation in road building are not ancient history or a figment of liberals’ imagination, as some on the right contend.
Dallas Observer

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz Apparently Thinks Big Bird is 'The Media'

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is not one to back down from a fight, and this week, he bravely called out one of the media’s most devious delegates: Big Bird. For decades, Big Bird has served as one of Sesame Street’s preeminent anchors, delivering the day’s hard-hitting news to the nation’s malleable young minds. From his informative report on athlete Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s math skills to his hot take on gendered bathrooms, America's information-hungry youths look to the large yellow avian to make sense of the world.
mediaite.com

WATCH: Ted Cruz Seriously Entertains the Prospect of Texas Seceding From the Union, Floats Joe Rogan as President

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) was recently asked about the prospect of secession and didn’t completely slam the door on the idea. In newly circulating comments initially made last month during a live taping of the senator’s podcast on the campus of Texas A&M, Cruz fielded a question from an audience member about the possibility of Texas seceding from the union.
San Diego Channel

Fact or Fiction: Big Bird gave snarky response to Ted Cruz?

(KGTV) — The official Big Bird account tweeted on Saturday a message about the character receiving his COVID-19 vaccine and saying how it will keep him healthy. Texas Senator Ted Cruz was among the conservatives who immediately pounced, sending out his own tweet calling Big Bird's message "Government Propaganda." An...
AOL Corp

Ted Cruz called Big Bird's COVID-19 vaccine "propaganda"

Big Bird – the fictional yellow bird children have watched on "Sesame Street" since the 1970s – tweeted this weekend that he received his COVID-19 vaccine. While the tweet was meant to ease any fears young children may have about getting the shot, Republican Senator Ted Cruz took a swipe at Big Bird, calling the tweet "propaganda."
blogforarizona.net

Texas Traitor Ted Cruz Tangles With Big Bird, And Talks ‘Texit’ Secession

“If you killed Ted Cruz on the floor of the Senate, and the trial was in the Senate, nobody would convict you” – Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). Sedition Leader Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) – remember he is the senator who backed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) in carrying out the coup plot in the John Eastman “coup memos” by objecting to certification of the Electoral College vote on January 6 (was he one of the coup plotters at the Willard Hotel “war room”?) – is now attacking Sesame Street’s Big Bird for a tweet about child Covid-19 vaccinations, and promoting Texas seceding from the Union.
thefocus.news

Is Ted Cruz vaccinated? Texas senator criticises vaccine campaign for kids

Texas senator Ted Cruz recently criticised a vaccine campaign for children involving Sesame Street’s puppet, Big Bird. The muppet announced his coronavirus vaccination via Twitter following the final US approval and Cruz soon dismissed the pitch, according to USA Today. Here we find out more about the views of this...
Houston Chronicle

Sen. Ted Cruz files bill to block COVID vaccine mandates for kids

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is pushing legislation that would block schools from requiring students to get COVID vaccines. The Texas Republican filed a bill this week that would prohibit the federal government or any entity at the federal, state or local level that receives federal funding, including school districts, from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for minors. The legislation comes as the Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age.
news4sanantonio.com

Mick Jagger mocks Sen. Ted Cruz for Cancun trip

During a Rolling Stones concert at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, lead singer Mick Jagger took a moment to make fun of Senator Ted Cruz for his infamous Cancun trip during the Texas freeze earlier this year. As cold November rain rain fell over concertgoers, rock-and-roll royalty Jagger introduced the...
Primetimer

WATCH: Fox News Fact-Checks Ted Cruz Right to His Face

Hell froze over on Wednesday when Fox News anchor John Roberts actually fact-checked Sen. Ted Cruz's false claim about U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland calling parents "domestic terrorists." Cruz was on the show to react to the Virginia gubernatorial election, which saw Republican Glenn Youngkin defeat Democrat Terry McAuliffe, and he said the GOP victory is indicative of "parents having influence and control over what their kids are taught," including "Critical Race Theory," a body of legal scholarship taught in some law schools (but not elementary, middle, or high schools).
