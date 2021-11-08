Student Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Another At Montgomery County High School, Police Say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Police announced that a juvenile is in custody after allegedly stabbing another student at Montgomery Blair High School Monday.

Officials said the student was taken into custody around 1 p.m.

Around 10 a.m., officers were called to the school for a reported stabbing.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges against the suspect are pending.