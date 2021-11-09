CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Should I Get A Pfizer Booster Instead Of Moderna? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions

By Dr. Mallika Marshall
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08rcFO_0cqbOINM00

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter .

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

“My husband and I are vaccinated but are still being as careful as we were prior to vaccination. I can see the breakthrough case numbers, but don’t know what that really means. I’d like to know if we’re seriously going overboard or not.” – Linee writes on Facebook

The breakthrough numbers that are reported are probably an underestimate of the number of true breakthrough infections out there. Most of those that go unreported are probably asymptomatic. If you’re vaccinated, however, you’re at lower risk of getting a breakthrough infection, and if you do, your symptoms are likely to be milder and you’re contagious for a shorter period of time. I still wear a mask in most places as a precaution, but in many stores, I’m one of the few.

“I had the J&J vaccine and plan to get an mRNA booster. Should the fact that Moderna is only a half-dose be a concern and I should switch to Pfizer instead? My PCP said it really doesn’t matter. Do you agree?” -Eric

I agree with your physician. I don’t think it matters whether you get a half-dose Moderna booster (50 mcg) or the full-dose Pfizer vaccine (30 mcg). My husband had the J&J vaccine initially and just got a half-dose Moderna booster.

“Why is there so much attention paid to washing down and wiping surfaces? When people have to do things unnecessarily, they shy away from doing necessary things like masking up and social distancing.” -Jock

You’re right, the coronavirus is spread primarily through the air, but it, like other cold viruses, can still theoretically be spread through contact, by touching your contaminated hand to your face, for example. So I think there is still some utility to washing our hands and wiping down shopping carts to limit our exposure to the coronavirus and other viruses that cause the common cold and the flu. I hope people continue to wear masks and socially distance when necessary, and I really want everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, not only to help protect themselves but to help the rest of us get out of this mess.

“We would like to host Thanksgiving, but we have young children in the family who aren’t eligible to receive the vaccine yet and some members of the family are not and will not get vaccinated. Any advice?” -Susan

Ugh. This is so hard. I’m sorry you’re having to deal with this situation. If you plan on hosting a mixed crowd (unvaccinated and vaccinated), I would recommend having everyone get tested beforehand, either with a PCR test within 72 hours of your dinner or with an at-home antigen test Thanksgiving morning which will give results in about 15 mins. I have used BinaxNOW and QuickVue brands which you can purchase online or at local drugstores.

Comments / 3

Related
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the CEO Just Gave This Important Update on Boosters

In late September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized and recommended an additional shot of the Pfizer vaccine for select groups. Now, more than 9 million people have received a Pfizer booster shot, per the CDC. A panel for the FDA also just endorsed booster doses for certain Moderna recipients and all Johnson & Johnson recipients, but you still can't get an additional shot of either vaccine yet, as these boosters haven't gotten official authorization from the FDA and a recommendation from the CDC.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Thanksgiving#J J
The Atlantic

Is Moderna Really Better Than Pfizer—Or Is It Just a Higher Dose?

Way back in February, when COVID-19 vaccines were still largely restricted to the most vulnerable among us, public-health leaders were determined to send a unified message: Don’t worry about the differences among the vaccines. “All three of them are really quite good, and people should take the one that’s most available to them,” Anthony Fauci said on Meet the Press.
INDUSTRY
soyacincau.com

COVID-19 vaccine update: New COVID-19 deaths are mostly fully vaccinated?

In the latest COVID-19 vaccine update, we will talk about Sinovac Phase 3 trials on children below 12 years old in Malaysia and how to solve your MySejahtera vaccine certificate issue. In recent weeks, the number of new COVID-19 deaths involving fully vaccinated is said to be more than those who are not vaccinated. Does this mean that the vaccines don’t make a difference? This and more in the latest video.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's the Latest on Boosters

As we type this, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting to vote on whether or not to recommend COVID boosters for those who got the Moderna and J&J vaccine. (Yesterday, the FDA authorized the doses, and said any brand can be used as a booster—a "mix and match" process.) In fact, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, is expected to vote in favor of these boosters as soon as tonight. With this in mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CBS This Morning to answer questions about the boosters. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Motley Fool

How Bad Is This News for Moderna?

Rival Pfizer already is vaccinating teens and kids. Regulatory authorities recently told Moderna they need more time to review its request for authorization in teens. In the best case, Moderna may enter the teen market eight months behind Pfizer. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and rival Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) dominate the coronavirus vaccine market....
INDUSTRY
Boston Herald

Novavax coronavirus vaccine simple and a likely pandemic game-changer

A protein-based vaccine platform used for decades to guard against hepatitis and shingles could be a pandemic game changer. Novavax is preparing to seek approval of their protein-based vaccine for COVID-19. And, in a user-friendly development, it comes with no major side effects. That means no headaches, fevers, nausea or...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Here Are the Most Common Side Effects of COVID Booster Shots

People have reported side effects like chills, fever and nausea after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but do you need to worry about developing such symptoms after getting a booster shot?. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of the booster appear to largely mirror how people felt...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Want a Booster, Don't Wait This Long, Experts Warn

Millions of people are now eligible for an additional COVID vaccine shot, with select Moderna and Pfizer recipients eligible to get an additional dose at least six months after their second dose, and all Johnson & Johnson recipients able to get their booster at least two months after their initial shot. More than 15 million people in the U.S. have already gotten a booster dose, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It's only been about a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the first booster vaccine from Pfizer, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters were approved less than two weeks ago, so it's clear people are eager for additional shots. But if you've been putting off making an appointment yourself, you might want to move forward sooner rather than later. While the CDC and FDA say you can get your booster at any point, some experts caution against waiting too long.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

The FDA reveals why it really hasn’t approved the Moderna vaccine for kids yet

The Food and Drug Administration said Sunday that it will need more time to decide if the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-17 warrants approval. The FDA said it wants to investigate claims of a rare side effect — inflammation of the heart muscle, or myocarditis — in those who received the shot so far.
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 News: People Under 30 Should Not Get The Moderna Vaccine

France’s public health authority recommended people under 30 get Pfizer vaccine when it’s available instead of Moderna’s Spikevax one. This carried comparatively higher risks of heart-related problems. The Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) which does not have the legal power to ban or license drugs but acts as an advisor...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Knowridge Science Report

Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen vaccines: Which is best?

In a new study from the University of Texas, researchers analyzed COVID infection by vaccination status among 780,225 Veterans. They found that protection against any COVID-19 infection declined for all vaccine types, with overall vaccine protection declining from 87.9% in February to 48.1% by October 2021. The decline was greatest...
INDUSTRY
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy