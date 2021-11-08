The Manx release video for “Before She Was A Moth”

GOJIRA have released a music video for the song “Sphinx”. The clip was directed and animated by Zev Deans, who previously helmed videos for BEHEMOTH, GHOST and more. “Sphinx” is taken from GOJIRA‘s latest album, Fortitude, which entered Billboard‘s Top Albums chart at No. 1 last May, and also took the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Top Current Albums, Current Rock Albums and Current Hard Music Albums tallies. Fortitude is GOJIRA‘s first album in five years and the follow-up to their 2016’s Grammy-nominated LP Magma; it contains the singles “Another World”, “Born For One Thing”, “Into The Storm”, “Amazonia” and “The Chant”.
