The Manx release video for “Before She Was A Moth”

In a new interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, DJ Ashba was asked what his favorite memory is from his time with GUNS N' ROSES. The guitarist responded: "There are so many memories from that six, seven years. I think the biggest memory, when I think back on those days, it's just how probably misunderstood Axl [Rose, GUNS N' ROSES singer] is. He's just — to me; I can't speak for other people — but he's just one of the fucking coolest guys to hang out with. When he's your friend — he has a very tight circle, but when you kind of gain his trust and are in that circle — you couldn't find a better fucking dude. He's just a cool fucking dude. And we had a ton of fun — on stage and even more fun off stage."

ROCK MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO