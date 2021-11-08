CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Manx release video for “Before She Was A Moth”

Punknews.org

Young Guv announces double album, releases video

Young Guv has announced that a double album, GUV III and GUV IV is on the way. The first album GUV III will be out March 11, 2022 via Run For Cover Records and Hand Drawn Dracula. GUV IV will be out later in 2022. A video for the first single "Lo Lo Lonely" has also been released. Young Guv will be touring the US with Narrow Head starting this month and released GUV 1 and GUV II in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
Stereogum

City Girls – “Scared”

We last heard from City Girls, the ruthlessly blank-faced Miami duo, when they released their sample-heavy electro jam “Twerkulator” this past summer. That song did OK, but it sadly did not result in the members of Kraftwerk getting writing credits on a massive global hit. But City Girls members Yung Miami and JT have kept up their busy guest-appearance schedule; JT, for instance, is on Summer Walker’s recent hit “Ex For A Reason.” And today, City Girls are back with a new song that sounds nothing like “Twerkulator.”
The Independent

Whitesnake’s David Coverdale: ‘I wrote ‘Here I Go Again’ rat-arsed on white port and 7 Up’

David Coverdale wanted to retire from touring last year, when he was 69. The flamboyant Whitesnake frontman, blessed with the voice of a golden god and the innuendo-laden sense of humour of a naughty schoolboy, has instead been forced by the pandemic to reschedule his band’s last stand until next spring. “It’s unbelievable to me that I’m still working and active at 70,” he tells me, his rich, sonorous tones singing down the line from Hook City, his home studio on the outskirts of Reno, about 20 minutes from Lake Tahoe. “Reno-by-Sea!” he announces theatrically, then, “He wishes!” He’s in...
Outsider.com

Led Zeppelin Rocker Jimmy Page Announces ‘Very Dear Friend’ Passed Away

On Thursday morning, iconic Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page paid tribute to a dear friend of his who passed away recently. The famous guitarist shared a touching Instagram post dedicated to his friend Pete Makowski. Although it’s not certain from Jimmy Page’s post why Makowski passed or how he died at 65 years old. Makowski has been part of the music industry for decades, and worked in various roles throughout.
thebrag.com

Brass Against apologises after singer urinates on fan during live show

New York-based band Brass Against have apologised after its lead singer urinated on the face of a fan at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida. The wild event was captured on video and went viral across social media, shows Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista revealing to the crowd that she “gotta pee” and “can’t make it to the bathroom”.
Popculture

Rock Band Apologizes After Going Viral for Live Concert Urination on Fan

Brass Against, a cover band that performs unique takes on songs by Rage Against the Machine, Tool, Black Sabbath and other groups, apologized on Twitter Friday after a viral video showed their lead singer urinating on a fan during a performance. In the middle of a performance of Rage Against the Machine's "Wake Up" at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida Thursday night, Sophia Urista urinated on a willing fan's face. A video of the disgusting scene went viral.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Ex-GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist DJ ASHBA Misses His 'Buddy' AXL ROSE, Admits They Haven't Really Kept In Touch

In a new interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, DJ Ashba was asked what his favorite memory is from his time with GUNS N' ROSES. The guitarist responded: "There are so many memories from that six, seven years. I think the biggest memory, when I think back on those days, it's just how probably misunderstood Axl [Rose, GUNS N' ROSES singer] is. He's just — to me; I can't speak for other people — but he's just one of the fucking coolest guys to hang out with. When he's your friend — he has a very tight circle, but when you kind of gain his trust and are in that circle — you couldn't find a better fucking dude. He's just a cool fucking dude. And we had a ton of fun — on stage and even more fun off stage."
Punknews.org

After the Fall release video for “Firewood”

After the Fall have released a video for their new song "Firewood". The video was directed by Bryan Moak. The song is off their upcoming album Isolation that will be out January 7, 2022 out via Say10 Records and SBAM Records. After the Fall released Resignation in 2020. Check out the video below.
Billboard

Silk Sonic Transform LA Club Into a One-Night Disco to Perform New Songs From Debut Album

The fun-filled, invite only party -- hosted by Spotify -- was adorned in '70s-themed decor, which perfectly aligned with Silk Sonic's nostalgic vibe. Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak delivered an amazing performance at West Hollywood's Peppermint Club on Wednesday night, just two days ahead of the highly anticipated release of the duo's debut studio album, An Evening With Silk Sonic. The event marked the duo's first proper concert amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Rolling Stone

The Beatles Work Out ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ and George Ribs Paul in New ‘Get Back’ Clip

The Beatles work through an early version of “I’ve Got a Feeling” in the first full clip from Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary, The Beatles: Get Back.  Though the clip lasts just over a minute, it offers a fascinating glimpse into one aspect of the group’s creative process. Paul McCartney leads the rest of the band through a rough version of the track, ad-libbing lyrics and calling out chord changes, while George Harrison tinkers with guitar licks and John Lennon throws out some other melody options. The best part of the clip, however, comes at the very end. As the camera captures Lennon...
Punknews.org

Marissa Paternoster releases new track

Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females has released a new solo track. The track is called "I lost you." The album is called Peace Meter and it's out via Don Giovanni on December 3. You can hear the new track below.
Punknews.org

The Applicators release new track

Austin's The Applicators have released a new track. It's called "Sound of Cars" and it's a stand alone digital single. you can check that out below. The band released What's Your Excuse in June.
Punknews.org

Shame release “This Side of the Sun”

Shame have released a new song. The song is called "This Side of the Sun" and is out via Dead Oceans. It appears to be a standalone single. Shame released Drunk Tank Pink earlier this year. Check out the song below.
Punknews.org

Gregor Barnett of The Menzingers announces solo album, releases video

Gregor Barnett of The Menzingers has announced that he will be releasing a solo album. The album is called Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave and will be out digitally February 18, 2022 and on vinyl March 18, 2022 via Epitaph Records. A video for the title track that was directed by Michael Parks Randa has also been released. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Punknews.org

Potty Mouth release new song

Potty Mouth have released a new song. The song is called "Not Going Anywhere" and is off their upcoming EP 1% Happier that will be out November 19 via Get Better Records. This will be the band's last release as they announced their breakup late last month. Potty Mouth released SNAFU in 2019. Check out the song below.
NME

ONF to release new music before enlisting in the military

ONF are set to release new music in the coming weeks before their upcoming military enlistment. Earlier today (November 9), the group’s agency WM Entertainment confirmed that the boyband would be making their return with a new album prior to their compulsory enlistment into the South Korean military in December.
river1037.com

GOJIRA release the music video for their song “Sphinx”

GOJIRA have released a music video for the song “Sphinx”. The clip was directed and animated by Zev Deans, who previously helmed videos for BEHEMOTH, GHOST and more. “Sphinx” is taken from GOJIRA‘s latest album, Fortitude, which entered Billboard‘s Top Albums chart at No. 1 last May, and also took the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Top Current Albums, Current Rock Albums and Current Hard Music Albums tallies. Fortitude is GOJIRA‘s first album in five years and the follow-up to their 2016’s Grammy-nominated LP Magma; it contains the singles “Another World”, “Born For One Thing”, “Into The Storm”, “Amazonia” and “The Chant”.
