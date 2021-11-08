'The Five' welcome Dana Perino's new dog Percy

Well, I have some to share. Ladies and gentlemen, meet Percy Vizsla. He was born in Hillsboro, Ohio on September 22, 2021. It’s an honor to introduce you to him first. He will be, as Jasper was, your dog, too. Percy’s the newest member of the Fox family, and we’re...
Is there something in the water over at the White House press office?. "If you join the press team, you get married," Press Secretary Jen Psaki joked Tuesday from the podium during her televised briefing. "That's my promise." For the second time this month, Psaki announced that a member of...
Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera got worked up while discussing Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday’s Hannity. Fox News personalities Sean Hannity and Dan Bongino argued with Rivera about the backlash Rodgers has endured after lying about his vaccine status and thwarting NFL protocols. Rivera thought the backlash was appropriate and also pushed back against other people lying about their vaccination status.
CNN's Brian Stelter inflamed Americans Saturday after sharing a photo of a fully stocked Wegmans with a caption that appeared to downplay the supply chain crisis. Across the country, consumers have shared images of empty store shelves amid supply chain shortages. But Stelter suggested the situation wasn't as dire as...
The Five welcomed an adorable member to the table on last night’s (8 November 2021) show: Dana Perino’s new puppy Percy. But what kind of dog does she have?. This is the quality content that the world deserves: puppies crashing national TV on a weeknight. The Five co-anchor Dana Perino...
Comments / 0