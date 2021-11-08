Florida closes COVID-19 treatment clinics as demand slows

Medical personnel enter the monoclonal treatment areas at Camping World Stadium, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel

COVID-19 treatment clinics championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis are closing as demand plummets with centers in Volusia and Polk counties the latest to cease operations.

Florida is now operating 20 monoclonal antibody treatment sites, down from 25 during the delta surge, according to the Department of Health’s appointment website .

Clinics in Ormond Beach, Lakeland and Sebring closed on Friday, local officials confirmed. Treatment sites have also recently been shuttered in Palm Coast in Flagler County and Immokalee in Collier County.

Two additional state clinics in Alachua and Leon counties are slated to close on Friday.

Weesam Khoury, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health, wrote in an email that sites are being closed “as needed” based on demand. Patients are being directed to other medical providers that offer the treatment.

“As COVID-19 cases decrease, and subsequently the demand for treatment has decreased, state-supported monoclonal antibody therapy treatment sites will close as needed to support the transition of administration of monoclonal antibody therapy treatment to the health care sector,” she wrote.

She added that the state “will continue to allocate doses of monoclonal antibodies to health care providers with high utilization rates and will ensure inventory levels meet county demand.”

The future of antibody treatment centers in Orange and Osceola counties is uncertain. As of Monday, Orange County’s clinic was still open seven days a week, but it’s been moved from Camping World Stadium to the former Clarcona Elementary School in Apopka. The treatment clinic at St. Cloud Civic Center in Osceola County also remains open.

Seminole County’s treatment center is not affiliated with the state and has been extended through June 1, said Alan Harris, the county’s emergency manager. Seminole County operates the center in partnership with True Health, a nonprofit medical provider.

At least half of the state-run sites are slated to close in coming weeks, and operating hours will be reduced at five sites, according to a consultant’s email obtained by WFLA. The email was written by Cindy Dick, who works for CDR Maguire, a contractor that helps run some of the treatment sites.

DeSantis opened the first treatment clinic on Aug. 12 in Jacksonville, which provided antibody infusions for free to COVID-19 patients deemed to be at high risk of serious illness. The antibody treatment is shown to reduce the chances of hospitalization for COVID-19 by as much as 70%.

Patients needing COVID-19 treatment could face higher out-of-pocket costs when state-run sites close. The federal government covered the cost of Regeneron’s drug cocktail, which runs about $2,100 per dose, but providers are allowed to bill patients for the cost of administering the drug.

The delta summer surge produced Florida’s worst pandemic wave with hospitalizations peaking at 17,121 on Aug. 23. But Florida’s rate of new cases has fallen, and the state now has one of the lowest infection rates in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state’s antibody program cost nearly $245 million in federal money, according to budget documents presented to state lawmakers this past week. State officials asked for another $643 million to be earmarked for next year in case infections increase again.

