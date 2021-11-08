No arrests made at UCF tailgate following viral video of fight

A huge fight broke out at UCF during Saturday’s tailgate ahead of the Knights’ homecoming game against the Tulane Green Wave.

In a video posted to social media, a large crowd of people is shown pushing and shoving each other as punches were thrown back and forth.

The original video, which first surfaced on TikTok before making its way onto Twitter, has over 4.5 million views, while other angles of the fight have tens of thousands of impressions.

The cause of the fight is unknown and no arrests were made, according to the UCF Police Department.

“The fight had ended by the time police arrived, and there were no arrests made because nobody was interested in pressing charges,” director of communications Courtney Gilmartin said in a statement provided to the Orlando Sentinel.

One big reason the video caught fire on social media is because of a man shown attempting to control a rack of ribs and chicken being cooked on his grill.

“I had to stay on the grill,” the person wrote on Twitter. “I was NOT trynna lose them ribs.”

Even movie-star and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had something to say about the matter.

“That man’s grill commitment is real,” Johnson wrote in a Tweet.

