CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watch: Tim McGraw And Faith Hill’s ‘1883’ Trailer

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
country1037fm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim McGraw and Faith Hill’s performances as The Duttons in 1883 can now be previewed; Paramount Plus has released a trailer for the new show, which will begin streaming on December 19. Tim shared the trailer on his Twitter, writing, “The story of the Duttons begins here. Taylor Sheridan’s...

country1037fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

Tim McGraw Shocks Fans With His Incredible New Look for '1883'

Tim McGraw is growing a beard for his role in the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff. When he posted a Halloween picture on Instagram, fans could believe how much his beard had grown. Tim McGraw is once again making headlines — only this time, it’s not for his music or acting. Instead,...
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Tim McGraw + Faith Hill Share the Difficulties of Filming ‘1883’ in the Middle of Nowhere [Pictures]

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are the two main stars of the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1883, but that doesn't mean they're living high on the hog on the set of the Paramount+ show. In fact, in a new interview in advance of the premiere, Hill admits that she's had to make do without any access to a proper bathroom in the arduous conditions in which they've been filming — and that's just the beginning.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Reveals Why Folks Are ‘Drawn’ to Taylor Sheridan’s Westerns

We are giddy that a new season of “Yellowstone” is almost here, but we are also pumped for its spinoff “1883.”. A big reason for the “1883” hype is the unique casting choices made for key characters in the show. Country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are the headliners in an outstanding cast. They will play James and Margaret Dutton, the lead characters in the prequel series. “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, a master of the modern-day western theme, will head the project. It is safe to say that McGraw and Hill are very much looking forward to their new challenge. Filming for “1883” is ongoing with Fort Worth, Texas serving as the backdrop. The country music superstars are loving life in front of the camera. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Faith Hill says working with Sheridan was a big draw for her and her husband. She says Sheridan strives to bring a feel of authenticity to everything he does and that is appealing to actors. It is very much the same for “1883.”
MOVIES
nowdecatur.com

Tim McGraw Releases Two Holiday Hits To Kick Off The Season

Tim McGraw is kicking off the holiday season with the release of his new multi-single “Christmas All Over The World / It Wasn’t His Child.” Tim's 2021 version of his song “Christmas All Over The World” will be available for the first time on streaming, paired with his 2020 holiday recording of “It Wasn’t His Child,” which he performed during ABC’s CMA Country Christmas special last year.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Tim Story
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Sammy Kershaw
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Dale Earnhardt
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Tim Mcgraw
CMT

Tim McGraw talks Christmas songs, beards and ‘1883’

Ready or not, Christmas is here for Tim McGraw fans. The Grammy-winning singer/actor released his popular “Christmas All Over the World” to streaming services for the first time, although fans have heard him cover the 1985 New Edition song live for years. McGraw tacked a heartfelt version of “It Wasn’t His Child” onto it, too, which he sang on the CMA Country Christmas Special last year.
MUSIC
country1025.com

LISTEN: Tim McGraw’s New Christmas ‘Multi-Single’

Tim McGraw is kicking off the holiday season with the release of his festive new multi-single “Christmas All Over The World / It Wasn’t His Child” via Big Machine Records. Now available for the first time on streaming, McGraw has gifted fans with a 2021 version of his song “Christmas...
MUSIC
wfxb.com

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Talk Things They Learned on Set for Yellowstone Prequel ‘1883’

Hill said this is real work. ” The show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, is a stickler for realism. Instead of a Hollywood set, they filmed in the heat of a Texas summer. In addition to the authentic period clothing, the actors spent long stretches on horseback. Oh, they also had to be authentic while going to the bathroom. Hill added “You learn how to pick a tree, squat down, and do your business.
CELEBRITIES
countrymusicnewsblog.com

Out Now: Tim McGraw “Christmas All Over The World”

Three-time Grammy® winner and superstar Tim McGraw is kicking off the holiday season with the release of his festive new multi-single “Christmas All Over The World / It Wasn’t His Child” via Big Machine Records – LISTEN HERE. Stock up your cup and save at CWSpirits.com! Save 5% and have...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Country Airplay#Paramount Plus#Paramountplus
94.9 KYSS FM

Tim McGraw Sends Halloween Greetings From Montana

I'm going to guess that Tim McGraw wasn't passing out candy for Halloween this year. I can't claim to know anything about Tim's love (or lack of) for the holiday, but if the picture he posted is of the house he's staying in while he's in Montana, it doesn't look like he would have to worry about anybody knocking on the door in search of treats!
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

Simon Cowell Horrified And Insulted By Castmate’s Gift

Simon Cowell is less than impressed about an insulting statue of him that was erected inside a Las Vegas hotel. The America’s Got Talent judge was gifted the gold bust by his co-star Sofia Vergara as a prank on TV earlier this year. That statue has now been placed inside the aforementioned hotel.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Nicole Kidman looks just like Taylor Swift in new pic, fans say

Nicole Kidman has officially thrown fans with her latest Instagram post, because they can't get over how similar she looks to Taylor Swift. What with that meme of Zoey Deschanel and Katy Perry together doing the rounds, and Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike daughter going viral, celebrities looking like other celebrities is nothing new.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Video: Jimmie Allen Was Asked To Leave The Ballroom On DWTS

A double elimination did Jimmie Allen in on Dancing with the Stars. He performed two dances during Janet Jackson night and even though he was decked out in gold lame and sequins, it was not enough to bedazzle the judges. Len, Bruno, Carrie Ann and Derek said it just wasn’t...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
classicfm.com

Will Smith recalls Fresh Prince cast ‘went silent’ as he played Beethoven on piano in improvised scene

Will Smith looks back at the off-script scene where he surprised the pilot cast of Fresh Prince by performing Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise’ on piano. In the pilot episode of the 90s American sitcom television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith performs Beethoven’s Für Elise on the piano for his onscreen Uncle Phil, played by James Avery.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy