DOING BUSINESS WITH THE CITY OF SEATTLE – NOW ONLINE!

WHEN: Friday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

WHAT: Is your firm interested in doing business with the City of Seattle? Do you want to learn more about how City purchasing and contracting works? Join us at for our “First Fridays” online Doing Business with the City of Seattle event to meet Purchasing and Contracting staff who are part of our purchasing, consultant contracting and construction/public works teams. We will hold three sessions at once so choose the one you’re interested in!

COST: Free to attend – no registration required – just drop in!

DETAILS:

Find out if the City of Seattle buys the type of product/service you offer

Learn about City bid processes for your product/service

See if there is a contract in place for those items, and if so, when will it be re-bid

Find out who you should market to

Get information about the Consultant Roster program and application process

Learn about the City’s Public Works contracting process

See how to access online plans and specifications for public works construction projects

Learn about opportunities through City Job Order Contracting

Hear about the City’s women- and minority-owned business (WMBE) resources

WHERE:

We’ll hold three meetings at once: purchasing goods and services, consultant contracting and construction/public works contracting. Choose the session that you’re interested in!

If you’re interested how the City PURCHASES GOODS AND SERVICES:

When it’s time, join your Webex meeting here.

Meeting number: 2485 412 5935

Meeting password: GUkxuQ3q6p6

Join by phone

+1-206-207-1700 United States Toll (Seattle)

+1-408-418-9388 United States Toll

If you’re interested in how the City does CONSULTANT CONTRACTING:

When it’s time, join your Webex meeting here.

Meeting number: 2496 332 9112

Meeting password: grZCJZxN649

Join by phone

+1-206-207-1700 United States Toll (Seattle)

+1-408-418-9388 United States Toll

If you’re interested in how the City does CONSTRUCTION/PUBLIC WORKS CONTRACTING:

When it’s time, join your Webex meeting here.

Meeting number: 2496 039 1649

Meeting password: KdaUFqFe898

Join by phone

+1-206-207-1700 United States Toll (Seattle)

+1-408-418-9388 United States Toll