CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

DOING BUSINESS WITH THE CITY OF SEATTLE – NOW ONLINE!

By Kjell Elmer
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 6 days ago

WHEN: Friday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

WHAT: Is your firm interested in doing business with the City of Seattle? Do you want to learn more about how City purchasing and contracting works? Join us at for our “First Fridays” online Doing Business with the City of Seattle event to meet Purchasing and Contracting staff who are part of our purchasing, consultant contracting and construction/public works teams. We will hold three sessions at once so choose the one you’re interested in!

COST: Free to attend – no registration required – just drop in!

DETAILS:

  • Find out if the City of Seattle buys the type of product/service you offer
  • Learn about City bid processes for your product/service
  • See if there is a contract in place for those items, and if so, when will it be re-bid
  • Find out who you should market to
  • Get information about the Consultant Roster program and application process
  • Learn about the City’s Public Works contracting process
  • See how to access online plans and specifications for public works construction projects
  • Learn about opportunities through City Job Order Contracting
  • Hear about the City’s women- and minority-owned business (WMBE) resources

WHERE:

We’ll hold three meetings at once: purchasing goods and services, consultant contracting and construction/public works contracting. Choose the session that you’re interested in!

If you’re interested how the City PURCHASES GOODS AND SERVICES:

When it’s time, join your Webex meeting here.

Meeting number: 2485 412 5935

Meeting password: GUkxuQ3q6p6

Join by phone

+1-206-207-1700 United States Toll (Seattle)

+1-408-418-9388 United States Toll

If you’re interested in how the City does CONSULTANT CONTRACTING:

When it’s time, join your Webex meeting here.

Meeting number: 2496 332 9112

Meeting password: grZCJZxN649

Join by phone

+1-206-207-1700 United States Toll (Seattle)

+1-408-418-9388 United States Toll

If you’re interested in how the City does CONSTRUCTION/PUBLIC WORKS CONTRACTING:

When it’s time, join your Webex meeting here.

Meeting number: 2496 039 1649

Meeting password: KdaUFqFe898

Join by phone

+1-206-207-1700 United States Toll (Seattle)

+1-408-418-9388 United States Toll

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Honoring My Ancestors Through Environmental Advocacy

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, we are hosting a series of profiles and stories to amplify and honor people, businesses, organizations, stories, and projects connected to Seattle’s Indigenous community. My life is committed to protecting the traditional homelands of my people, the Duwamish Tribe. For more than 30...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Calling all Seattle community-based organizations and small businesses: We hope to work with you to develop the Seattle transportation plan and Seattle Comprehensive Plan.

Read about and apply for the paid opportunity to help us address our most pressing challenges. Community based organizations and small businesses: We are looking at you!. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) and the Office of Planning and Community Development (OPCD) want to partner with community-based organizations and small businesses to develop the Seattle transportation plan and the Seattle Comprehensive Plan Major Update.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Nancy Pearl, global rockstar of the library world, recognized for lifetime achievements

Host of “Book Lust With Nancy Pearl” receives the 2021 Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community. We have some fantastic news for book lovers, Seattlites, and connoisseurs of all things heartwarming and happy in this world! Our favorite librarian, author, and host of “Book Lust with Nancy Pearl,” Nancy Pearl herself, will receive the 2021 Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community presented by the National Book Foundation at the 72nd National Book Awards ceremony on Nov. 17!
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Did You Know?

Now that the dust has settled on the opening of Climate Pledge Arena, we’d like to offer a look back on redevelopment of this historic building. The Arena began its life as Washington State Pavilion (WSP), built for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair. It reopened a couple years later as Washington State Coliseum (WSC) and held touring concerts, arena sports and other events. In the early 1990s, it closed for a much-needed renovation and reopened in 1995 as KeyArena. Twenty years later, it was again in need of some TLC. Climate Pledge Arena (CPA) built a brand-new building inside the iconic hyperbolic paraboloid rooftop and landmarked glass curtain walls.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Government
Seattle, Washington

Why I’m Thankful for Indigenous Resistance

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, we are hosting a series of profiles and stories to amplify and honor people, businesses, organizations, stories, and projects connected to Seattle’s Indigenous community. “There is resistance: in Canada, it’s coming from First Nations. But it’s worth remembering that that’s a worldwide phenomenon....
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Budget Chair Mosqueda Releases 2022 Draft Budget Package in the Wake of COVID-Induced Hardship, Decreased Revenue Forecast

Seattle, WA — Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (Pos. 8 – Citywide), Chair of the Select Budget Committee, published the Council’s Balancing Package Tuesday afternoon. The package seeks to prioritize the city’s limited revenue in investments that help house more Seattleites, create safer communities for all, and invest in a thriving, diverse local economy.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Native American Heritage Month: Na’ah Illahee Fund

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, we are hosting a series of profiles and stories to amplify and honor people, businesses, organizations, stories, and projects connected to Seattle’s Indigenous community. Na’ah Illahee Fund is an Indigenous women-led organization dedicated to the ongoing regeneration of Indigenous communities. Focused on Indigenous...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doing Business#Consultant Roster#Webex
Seattle, Washington

City, HOPE Team partner with JustCARE to connect 33 individuals to shelter at Pioneer Square Pergola

Seattle Parks and Recreation to restore the public space for a future community activation. After two months of engagement, a JustCARE-led effort at the Pioneer Square Pergola, in partnership with the Human Service Department’s HOPE Team, resulted in 33 shelter referrals to City-funded JustCARE hotel rooms and HOPE Team shelter resources. The City’s collaboration at this location with the Public Defender Association’s (PDA) JustCARE program began with the goal of connecting all those residing in a large encampment near the Pergola into shelter. Today, the last two individuals onsite were referred to shelter.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Jenny Durkan Statement on Mayor-Elect Bruce Harrell

Seattle (November 4, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan issued the following statement regarding the election of Mayor-Elect Harrell:. “I’ve extended my sincere congratulations to Mayor-Elect Bruce Harrell. I’ve known Bruce for over 30 years, and I know as Mayor he will work hard for the people of Seattle. Voters showed their commitment to a just and hopeful future for all Seattle residents. I know Bruce wants every family to thrive in Seattle. He will bring people together to tackle the tough challenges we face on COVID-19, homelessness, public safety, and climate change. I hope all of Seattle joins to support him in these critical times.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Durkan and City Council Announce $2 Million for Small Businesses and Organizations Most Impacted by Vaccine Verification Requirements

Eligible small businesses and organizations will receive an additional up to $1,000 to help enforce King County vaccination verification policy. Seattle (November 1, 2021) — Mayor Jenny A. Durkan Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (Position 8, Citywide), Councilmember Lisa Herbold (District 1, West Seattle & South Park), and Councilmember Tammy J. Morales (District 2, South Seattle) announced that the City will be adding $2 million to the Office of Economic Development (OED) Small Business Stabilization Fund (SBSF) to support small businesses and organizations impacted by the new vaccination verification requirement in King County. Up to 2,000 eligible small businesses and organizations that are required to enforce this policy will receive additional funding of up to $1,000 to help offset the economic impacts of this requirement.
KING COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

2021 African American Caregivers Forum: Caregiving Around the Clock

Contact: Irene Stewart – irene.stewart@seattle.gov. The Legacy of Love African American Caregiver Forum—an annual event during National Family Caregivers Month—is a unique, culturally focused event that draws family caregivers from throughout the Pacific Northwest. The 2021 African American Caregiver Forum will occur online on Saturday, November 13, from 12 noon...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Comprehensive Plan Update EIS; RFP# PCD-2021-001

Seattle Comprehensive Plan Update Environmental Impact Statement. The City of Seattle’s Office of Planning and Community Development is requesting proposals to provide environmental consulting services for preparation of an Environmental Impact Statement associated with a periodic major update of Seattle’s Comprehensive Plan. This work is expected to include development of plan alternatives, robust environmental analysis of those alternatives, identification of mitigation measures, as needed, and participation in certain public meetings. It is also expected to include analysis of a range of environmental elements including the development of a transportation model and analytic framework.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City Light Explores Renewable Hydrogen Fuel at the Port of Seattle with Department of Energy Awards

SEATTLE—Two studies exploring the potential of shifting from fossil fuel to clean hydrogen as fuel to power medium-and heavy-duty vehicles are getting underway, led by a team from Seattle City Light, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), and Sandia National Laboratories. These efforts are supported by two awards from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) totaling $2.12 million to help meet emission reduction goals set by Seattle City Light and the Port of Seattle. The study team also includes partners at The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) and PACCAR/Kenworth.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Members sought for Seattle’s Design Review Boards

Passionate about design or architecture? Mayor Jenny Durkan is looking for qualified candidates to fill 14 upcoming openings on the City of Seattle’s Design Review Boards. Board members evaluate the design of new buildings based on citywide and neighborhood-specific design guidelines. The boards review large mixed-use developments, multifamily housing, and commercial projects. The volunteer positions will start on April 4, 2022, when retiring board members’ terms expire.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Jenny Durkan Announces New Executive Order at COP26 Climate Summit to Drastically Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

GLASGOW (November 1, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan today announced a new Executive Order directing City departments to accelerate action toward net zero emission buildings, healthy and equitable transportation, and clean energy workforce development to advance climate justice. Actions announced today are projected to reduce the City’s building carbon emissions an additional 27% by 2050.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

691
Followers
1K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy