Tim McGraw Finally Releases Fan Favorite Christmas Song

Adele has unveiled the tracklist for her fourth album, 30.As well as lead single, “Easy on Me”, 30 is composed of 11 other tracks. The album will also see Adele’s first collaboration – with the late jazz pianist, Erroll Garner.Fans on social media have already got themselves a favourite track just based on the song titles. “I Drink Wine” has had fans calling it “iconic”, “a banger” and “the most relatable song I’ve ever heard”.30 will be Adele’s first album in six years since the release of the record-breaking 25, which has sold more than 20 million records.Lead single,...
