If you were listening to country radio in the late 90s and early 2000s, you remember Montgomery Gentry. They dropped their first record Tattoos and Scars in 1999. Then, they released five more albums over the next nine years. Chart-toppers like “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Lucky Man,” and “Roll With Me” were all over the radio. Unfortunately, one half of the dynamic duo, Troy “T-Roy” Gentry died in a helicopter crash in 2017. However, he and Eddie Montgomery made a pact before his passing. They swore that if one of them died, the other would keep the band alive. Montgomery stayed true to his word.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO