Everyone is welcome to audition and submit for this fun adventure! Local Casting Director is looking for people (ages 10 and up) to be extras in the feature film “Somethin’ Here” starring Savannah Lee Smith (Gossip Girl 2021) and Owen Joyner (Julie and the Phantoms) and directed by TK McKamy, director of Florida Georgia Line music videos as well as many other awesome music videos! They are looking for the following roles. So if YOU would think it would be fun to be a part of this OR if you know someone that would send us an email at somethingheremovie@gmail.com with the role you think you’d fit best in the subject line as well as a current photo and a good contact number. This is a film taking place at a high school so you could totally be a part of more than one scene if you’d like!

