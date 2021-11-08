CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain lion spotted near elementary school in Colorado, causing concern

By Spencer McKee
 5 days ago
File photo. Photo Credit: DenGuy (iStock).

After a mountain lion was spotted near an elementary school in Fort Collins, the police department is asking the public to "keep an extra eye on small pets and children."

According to the department, the mountain lion was spotted in the area of Tulane Drive and Mathews Street, two roads that are close to O'Dea Elementary School and about as central as it gets when it comes to urban development in the area.

This image shows the central location of O'Dea Elementary School amid Fort Collins development. Map Credit: @2021 Google Maps.

One concern with this scenario is parents in the area sending their children to walk to or from school alone. Children should always be accompanied by adults with a mountain lion in the area, as a mountain lion may view a small child as potential prey.

Though mountain lions aren't often seen in civilized areas, they will venture into population centers in search of prey. As Colorado Parks and Wildlife has warned before, "if you have deer, you have mountain lion."

This is similar to another recent sighting that took place in Boulder, when a mountain lion was spotted lounging on a fence. Images from that scene are shocking, showing how comfortable a mountain lion can seem in an urban environment.

While mountain lions rarely attack humans, small children can be particularly vulnerable. Pets can also fall victim to a hungry lion.

in places like that where hunting is not allowed, predator populations run out of control. lions need a very large area and don't work well with others. this is why we see them acting unnaturally and getting close to people. I bet they will acquire a taste for spandex and face masks.

