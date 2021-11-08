First 'Point Guard Podcast' With Rob Phinisee, Xavier Johnson Starts Monday Night

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Basketball has returned in Indiana, with the Hoosiers starting their men's basketball season on Tuesday night with a home game against Eastern Michigan at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

We get a head start on the season Monday night, when Indiana guards Rob Phinisee and Xavier Johnson join HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew for the first "Point Guard Podcast,'' starting on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET.

It's the first of 15 episodes that will run weekly throughout the season. Phinisee and Johnson will take you behind the scenes of Mike Woodson's first team at Indiana, and we'll start Monday with a preview of the season and how the build-up has gone in the preseason.

Phinisee is a senior from Lafayette, Ind., and he's played 86 games for the Hoosiers in his career, starting 69. He's scored 607 career points and has 264 assists, averaging 7.1 points per game in his career. He's wearing No. 1 this year, after three years at No. 10.

Johnson is a transfer from Pitt, and the 6-foot-3 guard spent three years there playing in the ACC. He transferred to Indiana in the spring.

The podcast can be watched live online on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

UPDATE: Here is the full video of the show

