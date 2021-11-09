CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) Prices 3.5M Share IPO at $25/sh

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today announced the pricing of the initial public offering of 3,500,000 shares of its common stock at a...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

1 Explosive Fintech Stock Set to Crush the Market

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) leans on artificial intelligence to help merchants identify and combat e-commerce fraud. Since going public earlier this year, the stock has fallen 50% from its high, but investors shouldn't count this company out just yet. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 27, 2021, Motley...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HeartBeam, Inc (BEAT) Prices 2.75M Share IPO at $6/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a developmental stage digital healthcare company with a proprietary ECG telemedicine technology to bring new capabilities to cardiovascular disease, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,750,000 units, each consisting of (i) one share of common stock and (ii) one warrant to purchase a share of common stock, at a public offering price per unit of $6.00. The warrants have an exercise price of $6.00 per share and are exercisable for a period of five years after the issuance date. All units are being offered by HeartBeam, Inc. In addition, HeartBeam, Inc. has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 412,500 shares of its common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 412,500 of its common stock, at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mynaric AG (MYNA) Prices 4M ADS IPO at $16.50/ADS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mynaric AG (NASDAQ: MYNA), a leading developer and manufacturer of high-speed and high-security laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications in government and commercial markets, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,000,000 American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs"), representing 1,000,000 ordinary bearer shares at a public offering price of $16.50 per ADS. In addition, Mynaric has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 ADSs at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Mynaric, assuming the underwriters fully exercise their over-allotment option, are expected to be $75.9 million.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
InvestorPlace

3 Promising Stocks to Buy Ahead of a Potential WeWork-Like Turnaround

The WeWork (NYSE:WE) turn-around has was one of the more compelling stories from the stock market this year. The office-sharing company had been among THE stocks to buy before its IPO implosion, where Softbank (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) had to bail out the company. However, in the past year, WeWork seems to have...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Concord Acquisition Corp III (CNDB.U) Prices Upsized 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE: CNDB.U), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units, upsized from 25,000,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "CNDB.U" beginning November 4, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "CNDB" and "CNDB.WS," respectively.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Sec#Third Coast Bancshares#Streetinsider Premium#Tcbx#Third Coast Bank#Ssb#Third Coast#Stephens Inc#Piper Sandler Co#P O Box 3507#Prospectus Psc Com#Prospectus Group
StreetInsider.com

SOS Limited (SOS) Prices 51.5M ADS Offering at $1.75/sh

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS), an emerging blockchain-based and big data-driven marketing solution provider, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors to purchase approximately $90.1 million worth of its American Depositary Shares ("ADS") in a registered direct offering. Under the terms of the...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend; 3.4% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ: REYN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, or $0.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Prices Follow-on 15M Share Offering at $15/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, today announced the pricing of a public follow-on offering of 15,000,000 ordinary shares at $15.00. Diversey also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares on the same terms and conditions. Diversey currently intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, potential acquisitions, growth opportunities and strategic transactions. The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

The Shyft Group (SHYF) Declares $0.025 Quarterly Dividend; 0.2% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, or $0.1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
StreetInsider.com

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) Misses Q1 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.30), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.31 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; 1.9% Yield

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 15, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.9 percent. For...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For November 12, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion before the opening bell. Spectrum Brands shares rose 0.6% to $94.60 in after-hours trading. Flowers Foods, Inc....
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

WM Technology, Inc (MAPS) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WM Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $50.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $51.66 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Target (TGT) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend; 1.5% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Target (NYSE: TGT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, or $3.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 17, 2021, with...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Raises Quarterly Dividend 2.4% to $0.85; 5.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share, or $3.4 annualized. This is a 2.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.83. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.22% to $46.91 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.78 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Deutsche Bank Starts Adobe (ADBE) at Buy

Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick initiates coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) with a Buy rating and a price target of $770.00. The analyst comments "We expect Adobe to remain a leading enabler of digital experiences and see durable growth ahead despite its already-significant market share within its core Creative market. Whether measured by screen time, number of devices, ecommerce penetration, or the shift to digital advertising – we are more so than ever living in the experience economy where every interaction is personal, ‘everyone has a story to tell’ and increasingly ‘every moment is shoppable’. The company’s DX strategy has blossomed since acquiring Omniture in 2009 with the synergies between DM and DX more logical than ever. We are convinced by the enormity of Adobe’s creative TAM (which has been ever-expanding beyond expectations), its many levers for durable growth, as well as the even greater opportunity in Digital Experience. We have no doubt this even larger, $85bn DX market is ripe for consolidation – especially in a post-pandemic, cookie-less world – with Adobe one of only two logical winners. Looking back a decade from now, we believe investors will be just as surprised by Adobe’s success in DX as they have been in DM over the past decade. In the meantime, we see continued mid-teens EPS growth with upside to 20% over the medium term (revenue, margin, buyback)."
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy