For over 17 years of serving the financial, emotional and educational needs of Santa Clarita’s cancer community, we’ve come to understand that practically no message is more welcomed than this. The Wellness Center at Circle of Hope offers many forms of assistance not usually available through the common outlets in the Santa Clarita health arena. All classes, programs and therapies are offered free of charge and all classes and programs are designed for cancer support. Depending on the class, classes may be offered outdoors or in a local park and are noted next to each class. Masks must be worn, social distancing, and all safety protocols are being followed for the health and safety of all clients, staff and volunteers.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO