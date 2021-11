The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Nov. 2 to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11. Shots could be available as soon as Nov. 3. Kids will get a smaller dose of the vaccine than grown-ups, but trials showed it’s still very effective. Side effects were also minimal, with the most commonly seen ones being a sore arm, headaches, tiredness and nausea. One serious side effect to watch for is myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart. It’s very rare, but cases were reported among adolescent boys.

