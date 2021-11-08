CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

After Scathing Reports Of Abuse, Harassment At Park District, How Many Cases Will Bring Criminal Charges?

By Tara Molina
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SAdNW_0cqbI6nT00

CHICAGO (CBS) — What’s next in the nearly 30 Chicago Park District sexual harassment and abuse investigations?

Scathing reports released last week detailed years of abuse in the aquatics division of the parks, describing a “code of silence” within the district.

Now, CBS 2’s Tara Molina reports, the number of actual criminal investigations may be much smaller than district officials indicated when the reports went public.

Two reports found Chicago Park District employees in the Aquatics Department engaged in employee-on-employee sexual abuse and assault, sexual harassment, physical abuse, bullying and hazing.

We know about charges in one case, from this summer, involving a 16-year-old lifeguard and lifeguard supervisor 32-year-old Mauricio Ramirez, who is now facing felony counts of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KdR2A_0cqbI6nT00

Former Chicago Park District supervisor Mauricio Ramirez is charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old lifeguard multiple times over the summer of 2021. (Credit: Chicago Police)

But, so far, that’s it, and there have been no updates, even as CBS 2 inquires daily.

Acting Superintendent Rosa Escareño said last week she fired three senior managers who failed to keep employees safe–with 27 investigations into the misconduct announced. (Former Superintendent Mike Kelly resigned as Park District superintendent earlier this month , after Mayor Lori Lightfoot demanded the Park District board fire him for his handling of the scandal.)

Since Escareño’s announcement? Nothing.

“Has enough been done, so far? Absolutely not,” said Ald. Scott Waguespack. “I think the public needs to see much more done at the board level and management at the district. There were a lot more people that knew what was going on.”

Waguespack has publicly called for the Parks Board President Avis LaVelle to resign. On Monday, he told CBS 2 that the majority of those 27 investigations are not criminal, like the Ramirez case.

“When we break it down, there are a good half dozen that could be criminal charges,” Waguespack said. “The rest of them are cases that might not rise up to criminal level, but include harassment, bullying.”

Why hasn’t the Park District clarified that?

We asked district officials today, but they did not respond to questions.

Waguespack believes it is because of liability.

“They know that they’ve made egregious errors. They know they’ve covered stuff up. And the liability issues there are exponentially greater when you see what they’ve covered up.”

CBS 2 legal analyst Irv Miller explained all of this is going to take time as cases are investigated by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office. While many of the investigations aren’t considered criminal now, they could rise to that level, Miller said.

“The criminal conduct could occur more than the alleged victim being violated; it also could be part of the coverup,” Miller said. “Destroying evidence. Telling victims not to testify.”

Read The Reports Below (Warning: Reports contain offensive language and detailed descriptions of assault and abuse)

Report By Park District Office Of The Inspector General

View this document on Scribd

Report By Arnold & Porter Law Firm

View this document on Scribd

Chicago Police still haven’t responded to CBS 2’s requests since last week.

On Monday the state’s attorney’s office said it is still investigating.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Bail Denied For Alton Spann, Man Charged With Murder Of University Of Chicago Graduate Dennis Shaoxiong Zheng

CHICAGO (CBS) — A judge Saturday denied bail for the man accused of murdering Dennis Shaoxiong Zheng, a recent University of Chicago Graduate. Alton Spann is charged with first degree murder, robbery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in 24-year-old Zheng’s death. Zheng, who received a masters degree in statistics from the U of C – was shot during a robbery at 54th Place and Ellis Avenue on Tuesday afternoon just before 2 p.m. Dennis Shaoxiong Zheng (Credit: University of Chicago) CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei has learned that although the suspect is only 18 years old, he has already had many run-ins with the...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Arrest Suspect In Shooting At Safari Land Indoor Amusement Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect has been taken into custody early Sunday morning for the shooting inside Safari Land Saturday evening that left one person injured. The arrest comes after Villa Park police suspended the search for the shooter in the area. According to police, the suspect, a Black man wearing a black jacket with white writing, blue jeans and a black baseball cap was seen running into the residential area near Lincoln and Roy following the shooting at the indoor family amusement center located in the Villa DuPage Shopping Center at 701 W. North Ave. Police were actively searching for the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Police Supt. David Brown Slam COPA For Leaving Slain Officer Ella French’s Name In Report On Anjanette Young Raid

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police Supt. David Brown each chastised the Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Friday for failing to redact the name of slain Officer Ella French in its report on the botched raid at the home of Anjanette Young. The report, which was prepared before French was shot and killed, recommended that she be suspended in connection with the raid. “That to me seems the height of tone-deafness,” Mayor Lightfoot said, “so yes, I am disappointed, and I think they could have taken different actions,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “It just doesn’t make sense that COPA made...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark Asks Police Chief To Step Down Amid Fight Against Corruption, Takes Aim At Former Head Of Internal Affairs Olivia Cobbins

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark announced Friday that he has asked police Chief Joseph John Moseley to step down and will conduct a national search for new leadership, amid a fight to end corruption in the south suburb and its police department. Clark also took aim at Officer Olivia Cobbins, who earlier this week told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov that while she had been hired to crack down on police corruption in Harvey, she ended up resigning in disgust only after a few months on the job. “This week, I have completed a sweeping change to our...
HARVEY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

ShotSpotter, Chicago Police Defend Gunshot Detection Technology As Chicago Residents Sound Off At City Council Committee Hearing

CHICAGO (CBS) — Critics and supporters finally had the chance to sound off Friday on Chicago’s controversial gunshot detection system, which the CBS 2 Investigators have been digging into for months. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey listened to the City Council hearing Friday, and representatives from ShotSpotter and Chicago Police both came out to defend the contract. The hearing was supposed to be a wide review of the Chicago Police Department’s use of technology. But it ended up being hours of discussion – mostly on the widely-criticized ShotSpotter technology. And this time, company was there to respond. Residents from wards across Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Juvenile Charged With Aggravated Carjacking on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 13-year-old boy is facing charges following an aggravated carjacking on Chicago’s Near West Side Friday. Authorities said the offender was arrested on the 2900 block of West Madison. He was identified as the offender who, moments before, took a vehicle by force from a man, 34, in the 2600 block of West Maypole Avenue. A Juvenile Offender has been charged with Vehicular Hijacking with a Firearm that occurred on November 12, 2021, in @ChicagoCAPS12. @Area3Detectives #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/VD6XgYcyec — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) November 13, 2021 The offender then fled in the vehicle, but police were able to locate the vehicle with offender inside. He was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, vehicle, and delinquent minor, according to authorities. No further information is available.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Search For 4 Men Involved In Near North Side Retail Store Burglary

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for four men involved in a burglary at a retail store on Chicago’s Near North Side Saturday evening. Authorities said around 6:50 p.m., four unidentified men exited a white SUV and entered a retail store in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue. The four offenders each grabbed a purse from the store and ran out without paying. A male security officer was pushed to the ground as the offenders returned to the SUV and fled the scene. The security officer suffered minor injuries and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, according to authorities. There were no other injuries reported. No one in custody.
CBS Chicago

University Of Chicago Safety Plan Includes More Shuttle Buses, CPD Pod Cameras As Search Continues For Killer Of Recent Grad Dennis Shaoxiong Zheng

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police Thursday night were still looking for the person who shot and killed University of Chicago alum Dennis Shaoxiong Zheng this week. Zheng was the third University of Chicago student killed this year. He lost his life when he was shot during a robbery at 54th Place and Ellis Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Dennis Shaoxiong Zheng (Credit: University of Chcago) Police said Zheng was on the sidewalk shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday – when out of nowhere, a vehicle pulled up, and a gunman jumped out and demanded his property. The attacker then shot Zheng in the chest, got back in...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Waguespack
Person
Lori Lightfoot
CBS Chicago

Watchdog Group Says African Americans Continue To Face Discrimination In CPD Recruitment, Demands Racial Balance In Police Force

CHICAGO (CBS) – For years, the city of Chicago has vowed to make its police force look more like the population that it serves. But a media watchdog group says African American applicants continue to face discrimination. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports on the challenge of retrieving the data. CBS 2 requested recent recruitment data from the Chicago Police Department and has been denied over and over. CBS 2 finally had to go around the department and request statistics from the state — which show African American representation is still low. “The hiring practices have been flawed for a long time,” said...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rev. Jesse Jackson Says He Will Attend Trial Of 3 White Men Accused Of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson says he will be in court in Georgia next week at the trial of three White men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man. One of their defense attorneys is objecting to having more than one Arbery family pastor in the courtroom and singled out Rev. Jackson. “There’s only so many pastors they can have. If they have Pastor Al Sharpton right now, then that’s fine. That’s it. We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here or Jesse Jackson, or whoever was in here earlier this week, sitting with the victim’s family trying to influence a jury in this case,” said attorney Kevin Gough. Video shows Arbery, who was 25, was jogging in February of 2020 near his mother’s home when he was chased and confronted by the three suspects and killed by one of them. The men told authorities they suspected him of committing a series of break-ins in their neighborhood. In respnose to the defense attorney’s objection, the judge said the he was not going “to blanketly exclude members of the public” from his his courtroom.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Chatham Shooting That Wounded 1-Year-Old, Others

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after a 1-year-old boy and 28-year-old man were wounded by gunfire in Chatham Thursday. Maalik Lumpkins, 19, of the 10000 block of South Emerald Avenue, is facing charges of felony attempted murder. He’s being identified as one of the offenders who was involved in the shooting, according to police. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported the toddler suffered a graze wound to the head after being caught in crossfire Thursday at 75th and State. He’s home and expected to make a full recovery, but he will need surgery later this month to remove the bullet fragments from his forehead. The 28-year-old was inside of a separate vehicle when he was shot in the chest and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Lumpkins was also shot in the incident. He was taken into custody late Thursday in the 5700 block of South Maryland Avenue, at the University of Chicago Medical Center. He’s set to appear in bond court Sunday.
CBS Chicago

2 Men Injured, 1 In Critical Condition In East Garfield Park Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men were hospitalized following a shooting in East Garfield Park Saturday, according to authorities. Police said around 11:49 a.m. the men were shot outside a new corner store near Ferdinand and Hamlin. One of the victims, a 22-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to Mt. Sinai where he was stabilized. The second victim, a 19-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to Mount Sinai where he was stabilized. The third victim, a 24-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Chicago Mayor#Chicago Park District#Cbs 2#The Aquatics Department#Parks Board
CBS Chicago

Worried Neighbors Share Video After Series Of Gunshots In Bucktown

CHICAGO (CBS) — Worried neighbors are sharing a video after a rapid series of gunshots went off in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood Friday night. A Ring camera captured eight gunshots going off on Marshfield Street near Walsh Park around 7:30 p.m. Then cars came speeding down Marshfield while more shots were fired. Police did not find anyone hurt, but they did find bullet holes in a parked car. They say they are questioning a person of interest.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Report On Anjanette Young Raid Called For Suspension For Officer Ella French, Who Was Later Shot And Killed; Her Brother Is Furious

CHICAGO (CBS) — The brother of murdered Chicago Police Officer Ella French said he was “flabbergasted” by a report by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability on the botched raid on the home of Anjanette Young, and he called the report “disgraceful.” In the report released Wednesday, COPA recommended a three-day suspension for French for not wearing a body camera during the wrong raid at Young’s home in February 2019. Officer French was shot and killed in August while conducting a traffic stop in West Englewood. Her brother, Andrew French, asked – where was the respect for his sister? “Being reminded about how much (Young)...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Olivia Cobbins Says She Came To The Harvey Police Department To Fight Corruption, But Now She Has Quit In Disgust

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — Olivia Cobbins was hired to crack down on police corruption in Harvey – but only after a few months on the job, she resigned in disgust. Cobbins talked exclusively Wednesday to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov about what she claims is rampant, ongoing misconduct in the south suburb. “My passion is police reform,” Cobbins said. And that passion is why Cobbins said she signed on in August as the head of internal affairs for the Harvey Police Department. The former Chicago Police officer said she had Mayor Christopher Clark’s blessing to clean up misconduct. But this week, with less...
HARVEY, IL
CBS Chicago

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Looking Back At The Unrest In Kenosha That Followed The Shooting Of Jacob Blake By Police

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS/AP) — A jury on Friday was just days away from deciding the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse. With that in mind, CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar took a look back at how we got here – and revisited some those here in Kenosha who are forever changed from the events of August 2020. Rittenhouse, who was 17 when he fatally shot two protesters and wounded a third in August 2020 during a chaotic night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, testified that he had acted in self-defense. The testimony in the trial is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Trooper Struck By DUI Driver While Investigating Another Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Illinois state trooper is injured after being struck by another vehicle while investigating a crash early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Police said around 1:25 a.m., the trooper was investigating a crash on Interstate 55 southbound near milepost 260 in Will County. While in his squad car, a 2017 black Acura crashed head on into the trooper’s squad car. The trooper was transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Acura, Liem T. Nguyen, 36, from Joliet, IL, was charged with violation of Scott’s Law — slowing down and moving over when approaching an emergency vehicle, or vehicle with hazard lights activated, and driving under the influence. Drivers who violate Scott’s Law can face fines no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.  So far this year, there have been 21 ISP squad cars struck in relation to Scott’s Law and 13 Troopers who sustained injuries from Scott’s Law-related crashes.
CBS Chicago

Murder Of Safarian Herring Remains Unsolved After Charges Were Dropped, And His Father Says ShotSpotter Technology Let Him Down

CHICAGO (CBS) — The City of Chicago on Friday defended its decision to extend a multimillion-dollar contract with the gunshot detection system ShotSpotter – and to do so without public opinion. The city says ShotSpotter delivered on all the administrative benchmarks it was supposed to hit. But critics point out that none of them included whether the system actually reduces gun violence. In a case study on ShotSpotter from the CBS 2 Investigators, Megan Hickey talked for the first time to a man whose son’s murder remains unsolved. The man says ShotSpotter is to blame. Lajuane Herring comes to the cemetery to talk...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two People Found Dead In Riverside Apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were found dead inside an apartment in Riverside Saturday afternoon, according to authorities. Riverside police said around 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to 63 Forest Ave. following a report of a possible burglary in the apartment. Upon arrival, officers found two people who were unresponsive. Riverside Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene where both individuals were pronounced dead. The Riverside Police Department is being assisted by the members of the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force in conducting the investigation. Police believe it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the Riverside community and is currently an active investigation No further information is available.
RIVERSIDE, IL
CBS Chicago

Ahmeel Fowler Charged In Homicide Of Jan’ya Murphy, Young Wheeling Mother Whose 1-Year-Old Daughter, Jaclyn ‘Angel’ Dobbs, Was Also Later Found Dead

WHEELING, Ill. (CBS) — A man has been charged in the homicide of Ja’nya Murphy – a young mother who was found dead in Wheeling earlier this week. Ahmeel Fowler, 26, of Pingree Grove, was charged in a warrant. He was identified as a person of interest early in the investigation and was taken into custody at the request of Wheeling police in Springfield, Missouri on Wednesday evening. Ahmeel Fowler Days after her own body was found, the body of Murphy’s daughter, 1-year-old Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs, was found in a retention pond in Hammond, Indiana. Fowler has not been charged in Jaclyn’s death. Wheeling...
WHEELING, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
48K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy