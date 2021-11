HP has announced that select Z by HP workstations will come with WSL 2 pre-installed and pre-enabled, so users can quickly and easily maximize productivity out of the box. With Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL 2) and NVIDIA GPUs on Z workstations1, data scientists can now accelerate workflows with an updated data science solution that delivers security, manageability, and a superb development environment. The ability to launch an Ubuntu environment without rebooting or running a virtual machine makes it an effortless transition to run CLI tools, utilities, and applications right out of the box.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO