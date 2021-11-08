Biden's approval rating reaches new low

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has reached a new all-time low, sliding down to just 38% as the one-year countdown to the 2022 midterm elections begins.

The poll, taken Wednesday through Friday by USA Today and Suffolk University, showed that Biden is rapidly losing support of independent voters, who say he’s done worse than they expected by a 7-1 margin. Overall, 46% of those polled said Biden has failed to meet their expectations.

Additionally, 64% say they do not want Biden to run for a second term in the White house, including 28% of Democrats polled. Conversely, 58% of respondents do not want to see former one-term President Donald Trump back on the ballot for a third straight Presidential election. That number includes 24% of Republicans.

However, Biden supporters say an upswing is on the horizon, bolstered by Friday’s passage of a popular infrastructure bill. Among the poll’s respondents, the bill was supported nearly 2-1 with 61% saying they were for it against just 32% against.

One third of Republicans were among the bill’s supporters.

Meanwhile, Congress as a whole is also largely unpopular with Americans, according to the poll’s results.

The governing body’s disapproval rating is even worse than Biden’s at 75% disapproval against just 12% approval. And it’s not all that partisan. Congressional Republicans only enjoy a 35% approval rating, slightly higher than Congressional Democrats at 29%.