Biden's approval rating reaches new low

By Mark Menard
KCBS News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g1rdU_0cqbGuBw00

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has reached a new all-time low, sliding down to just 38% as the one-year countdown to the 2022 midterm elections begins.

The poll, taken Wednesday through Friday by USA Today and Suffolk University, showed that Biden is rapidly losing support of independent voters, who say he’s done worse than they expected by a 7-1 margin. Overall, 46% of those polled said Biden has failed to meet their expectations.

Additionally, 64% say they do not want Biden to run for a second term in the White house, including 28% of Democrats polled. Conversely, 58% of respondents do not want to see former one-term President Donald Trump back on the ballot for a third straight Presidential election. That number includes 24% of Republicans.

However, Biden supporters say an upswing is on the horizon, bolstered by Friday’s passage of a popular infrastructure bill. Among the poll’s respondents, the bill was supported nearly 2-1 with 61% saying they were for it against just 32% against.

One third of Republicans were among the bill’s supporters.

Meanwhile, Congress as a whole is also largely unpopular with Americans, according to the poll’s results.

The governing body’s disapproval rating is even worse than Biden’s at 75% disapproval against just 12% approval. And it’s not all that partisan. Congressional Republicans only enjoy a 35% approval rating, slightly higher than Congressional Democrats at 29%.

omahanews.net

Americans voice disapproval of Biden-Harris in new poll

MCLEAN, Virginia: A survey conducted by USA Today/Suffolk University showed President Joe Biden's job approval rating fell to a new low of just 37.8 percent, but the news was even worse for Vice President Kamala Harris. The survey, which was released on Monday, also showed 59 percent of Americans disapprove...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden approval hits new low as economic discontent rises, Post-ABC poll finds

Majorities of Americans support President Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package and a pending bill that would spend nearly $2 trillion on social programs and climate initiatives. Yet despite the backing for these measures, Biden’s approval rating has ticked down to a new low, driven largely by more negative views among Democrats and independents, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
The Independent

Biden’s approval ratings rise as infrastructure bill heads to his desk

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings bounced back from late-October lows after the House approved his $1.2trn bipartisan infrastructure, a new poll from Navigator Research found. According to the survey of approximately 1,000 registered voters conducted from 4 November to 8 November, 47 per cent of Americans now approve of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Here's what Joe Biden can -- and can't -- do to fight inflation

(CNN) — Soaring inflation is quickly becoming a political liability for President Joe Biden, who has shifted his public message to acknowledging the problem and commiserating with Americans over higher prices. But even as his administration scrambles to pull all available levers to bring prices down, there remains little that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Pollster That Projected Biden Landslides in States Trump Won Now Finds Him 9 Points Underwater

President Joe Biden holds a nine point deficit in approval among Americans voters, according to an Emerson College poll released Friday. Fifty percent of registered voters said they disapprove of Biden’s job performance, according to the pollster, while 41 percent said they approved. Black voters played an outsized role in bringing Biden’s approval down compared to the beginning of his presidency, Emerson said, with 52 percent saying they approved of his performance, a 20-point decline compared to February. His support from Hispanics, meanwhile, dropped by six points, from 56 percent in February to 50 percent in November.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Usa Today#Suffolk University#Democrats#Republicans#Americans
The Independent

White House responds to ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chant designed to mock Biden

Joe Biden isn’t really paying attention to the latest political meme du jour, “Let’s go Brandon!” according to the White House.The slogan, a euphemism for “F*** Joe Biden” in conservative circles that sprung from a misheard chant at an NASCAR race, has been growing in popularity since, but Mr Biden isn’t tapped into that one, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.“I don’t think he spends much time focused on it or thinking about it,” she said in response to a question from Peter Alexander of NBC News.@PeterAlexander: "We have seen the new phenomenon lately ... the phrase...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

As with every issue, Biden claims to be a helpless bystander on inflation

President Joe Biden has no answer when it comes to inflation. In fact, he is doing everything he can to downplay the issue. Inflation has become a drag on Biden’s poll numbers and on the chances of passing the now $1.85 trillion Build Back Better Act that he has been trying to win centrist Democrats over on. A CNN fact check came to Biden’s defense, claiming that it is “false” to exclusively blame Democratic spending policies and noting that supply chain disruptions and global oil production are also to blame.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

