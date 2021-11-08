Rep. Phillips thinks the $1 trillion infrastructure bill shows 'how government should work'

After weeks of deliberation in the U.S. House of Representatives, a bipartisan agreement was finally made on the new $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

Rep. Dean Phillips joined News Talk 830 WCCO's Chad Hartman to discuss how the bill came to pass and his thoughts on what it will do for Minnesota and the country.

Phillips shared that Minnesota has a history of funding other states and not getting anything in return, but when it comes to this bill, he shared that won't be the case.

"This bill that we just passed that is now signed into law by the president brings $4.5 billion to Minnesota for roads and highway projects, $800 million-plus for public transit programs, [and] $680 million for water systems," Phillips said.

The project will also add funds to the state for bridges, broadband wildfire mitigation, and cyber security protection. In total, he shared that the state will receive almost $7 billion in funding.

While the bill may have taken longer than some hoped, Phillips is still happy because he says it will help Minnesotans and the rest of the country.

"It's exactly how government should work," Phillips said when talking about the bill's bipartisan support.

When it comes to complaints that the government is taking too big of a role and not being fiscally responsible, Phillips himself is concerned with the "lack of fiscal responsibility" he sees in today's government.

"Yes, I am concerned, but this is mostly paid for," Phillips said while adding that the Build Back Better plan is entirely funded.

However, he continued saying “These bills are paid for, and I think that's something people should take note of.”

The House has yet to agree on President JoeBiden's Build Back Better plan, and Phillips, who sees himself as part of the moderates, said he would be disappointed if an agreement can't be met.

"Americans who have studied what's in this bill...will almost be universally supportive, I know that's not how some cable news networks portray it, I know that's not how a lot of my colleagues portray it, but it is a very important package for the United States," Phillips said. "I think it will pass, and I will be disappointed along with the progressives if it doesn't."

For why the bill has been met with criticism, Phillips thinks the Democratic party and those in favor of it have not done a good job of showing what it will do. He acknowledged that while maybe they could have voted for each policy separately, getting it passed now is what is important.

"These are not bizarre policy notions; these are many things that most developed nations are doing around the world," Phillips said.

As for where America is right now, Phillips agrees with Sen. Joe Manchin's comments that America is a "center-right" nation.

"We are a rather centrist country, and the sad truth is we have a political duopoly," Phillips said. "We have a political-industrial complex that forces Americans to choose sides."

Because of this, Phillips thinks that both sides of the aisle need to start listening more because not everyone in the country sees things the same, "and that's not a bad thing."

"So if we start bringing a little more respect into the conversation, I think we are going to be just fine," Phillips said. "But that means everybody has to be a participant, and that's my mission."