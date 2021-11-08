Pollution decline during lockdown helped cut heart attack rate

The pandemic-induced lockdown actually did something good for most Americans in the last year and a half.

The American Heart Association says fewer people had heart attacks, during the shutdowns. That's because the air in the cities got clearer, thanks to smaller amounts of traffic on the roads.

Those cuts in air pollution helped to drop the number of heart attack patients. Some of the pollution fell off by more than 11 percent when people stayed inside during the worst of the pandemic.

