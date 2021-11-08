Sign bearing Trump's name to be removed from West Side Highway

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Former President Donald Trump's name is coming down from a West Side highway sign.

The beautification sign just before the 79th Street and Boat Basin exit in the Upper West Side is being removed as a December 2020 petition calling for its removal reached over 1,600 signatures.

The petition said that the New York City Department of Transportation website's own policy is that "Highways can be adopted by individuals, companies, or organizations (but not political candidates and campaigns)."

While DOT first disagreed with the petition, telling the WestSideRag that the sign was paid for by the Trump Organization, "not any personal/political entity," by Monday the agency announced the contract expired on Sunday.

"The existing sign will be removed promptly," said DOT Manhattan Borough Commissioner Edward Pincar Jr. in a letter to State Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal who pushed to have the sign removed.

Rosenthal, who represents parts of the Upper West Side, condemned Trump's actions to Patch .

"[Trump] espoused homophobic, misogynistic, ableist and xenophobic views and used violent rhetoric to stoke fear and breed division," she said in a statement. "Though it may be impossible to remove his name from our collective history, we can and must remove his name from New York's vaunted institutions and infrastructure."

The removal of the Trump sign comes after New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ended contracts with the Trump Organization saying, at the time, that the "leadership of the company is engaged in criminal activity we have the right to severe the contract."

Last month, the Trump Organization’s contract with a city-owned Bronx golf course was canceled to the former president's dismay.

1010 WINS reached out to de Blasio's office for comment.