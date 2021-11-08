CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sign bearing Trump's name to be removed from West Side Highway

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16brC7_0cqbGame00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Former President Donald Trump's name is coming down from a West Side highway sign.

The beautification sign just before the 79th Street and Boat Basin exit in the Upper West Side is being removed as a December 2020 petition calling for its removal reached over 1,600 signatures.

The petition said that the New York City Department of Transportation website's own policy is that "Highways can be adopted by individuals, companies, or organizations (but not political candidates and campaigns)."

While DOT first disagreed with the petition, telling the WestSideRag that the sign was paid for by the Trump Organization, "not any personal/political entity," by Monday the agency announced the contract expired on Sunday.

"The existing sign will be removed promptly," said DOT Manhattan Borough Commissioner Edward Pincar Jr. in a letter to State Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal who pushed to have the sign removed.

Rosenthal, who represents parts of the Upper West Side, condemned Trump's actions to Patch .

"[Trump] espoused homophobic, misogynistic, ableist and xenophobic views and used violent rhetoric to stoke fear and breed division," she said in a statement. "Though it may be impossible to remove his name from our collective history, we can and must remove his name from New York's vaunted institutions and infrastructure."

The removal of the Trump sign comes after New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ended contracts with the Trump Organization saying, at the time, that the "leadership of the company is engaged in criminal activity we have the right to severe the contract."

Last month, the Trump Organization’s contract with a city-owned Bronx golf course was canceled to the former president's dismay.

1010 WINS reached out to de Blasio's office for comment.

Comments / 47

Madeline Thomasian
5d ago

leave President Trump alone i cant believe the people who want to takeaway the hugh success that he was as president they should praise him not ignore look at rhe disaster we are in now you people never learn

Reply(13)
19
Hector
4d ago

such a good president why do this to my knowledge he was the best president I ever seen when you tell the truth people don't want to listen this President we have now he's too soft and sick

Reply
9
Izeta Purisic
5d ago

We are removing everything, including the history of the country! Not right!

Reply(1)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Upper West Side, NY
New York City, NY
Government
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy