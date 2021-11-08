CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi hosts meetings for student literacy testing prep

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is hosting a series of meetings for families of students in kindergarten through third grade who want to improve their children’s reading skills and learn more about state testing.

The Mississippi Department of Education has scheduled eight regional literacy meetings across the state over the next month. The first one was set to take place Monday night in McComb. Other locations include Oxford, Jackson, Moss Point, Yazoo City, Itta Bena and Starkville.

At each meeting, families will receive an overview of the state laws surrounding literacy and assessment. They’ll also hear about strategies that can be used at home to help students improve their reading skills.

Under state law in Mississippi, a student scoring at the lowest achievement level in reading on the third grade statewide assessment will not be allowed to move on to fourth grade, unless the student qualifies for an exemption.

All meetings are from 6 to 7 p.m. No registration is required. For more information, families can visit mdek12.org/Literacy.

