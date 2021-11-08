CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief steals more than $3k worth of kitchen appliances from Lee County home

By Christy Soto
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said someone broke into a brand new home stealing more than $3,400 worth of kitchen appliances.

Deputies said burglars got inside the newly constructed home on 19th Street West through the back sliding glass door, avoiding the neighbor’s security cameras.

According to the incident report, the crooks got away with a microwave, fridge, stove, and dishwasher all brand new Whirlpool appliances.

Residents said until now, they have always felt safe in their neighborhood.

“I have lived here for 7 years and nothing like this has ever happened. We have left the door open, the garage open and the cars, and nothing has ever happened like this,” Yesenia Tercero said.

Now neighbors are hoping deputies catch the person or people responsible.

“Now, we have to take more precautions a least lock the doors,” Yesenia Tercero said.

