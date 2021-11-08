CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iona McGregor fire use Fort Myers home set to be demolished for training

By Chris Redfearn
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Iona McGregor fire crews Monday utilized a real Fort Myers home for training exercises.

“Normally, when we conduct this type of training, search operations, VES roof ventilation – we do it on a building that we’re familiar with that we have on our properties like our training tower at station 74,” said Iona McGregor Chief of Training John Wisdom. “But all of our members tend to get pretty familiar with the inside of that building after a few 100 reps that they’ve had over their career. So, when we score a building like this, which is completely unknown to our personnel, they’re able to come into the scenario without having any idea and really execute their skills and the venue that they’re intended to be.”

The home crews used as a training facility is set to be demolished as part of a home building project later in the week. Fire crews filled the home with smoke and placed weighted dummies around the house to replicate victims who need help.

It was meant to be as realistic as possible, but it was so realistic some neighbors thought there might be an actual emergency.

“It’s funny, we started seeing some people coming out of the house like, is everything okay?” one neighbor said. “What’s going on? There’s a lot of commotion.”

Crews rotated in and out of the building tackling different scenarios until sunset. Chief Wisdom said he hope it sends a message to the public.

“This is unique training that allows us to really raise our skills to the next level,” Chief Wisdom said. “I mean, being able to have this building here in these people’s neighborhood and make a lot of noise and do a lot of stuff on this beautiful day should relay to them that we’re getting that much better. So, if they ever need to call on us, we’re going to be ready for it.”

