‘The Voice’ Season 21 goes live for America’s vote
"The Voice" enters the Live Round of competition tonight, 20 artists all singing for the chance to advance to next week's top 13, but needing America's vote to do it.
"The Voice" enters the Live Round of competition tonight, 20 artists all singing for the chance to advance to next week's top 13, but needing America's vote to do it.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0