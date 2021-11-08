Brian Dutcher: "We're ready to play."
On the eve of the Aztecs' first regular season game against UC-Riverside, SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher met with the media to discuss his thoughts on the team's opening opponent and the upcoming season.
On the eve of the Aztecs' first regular season game against UC-Riverside, SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher met with the media to discuss his thoughts on the team's opening opponent and the upcoming season.
All sports news from San Diego, including the Padres and more.https://www.audacy.com/973thefansd
Comments / 0