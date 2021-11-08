CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Dutcher: "We're ready to play."

On the eve of the Aztecs' first regular season game against UC-Riverside, SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher met with the media to discuss his thoughts on the team's opening opponent and the upcoming season.

SDSU defeats Nevada 23-21, improves to 9-1

San Diego State defeated Nevada 23-21, as Matt Araiza kicked a go-ahead field goal with 1:21a remaining in the 4th quarter. The Aztecs improved to 9-1 with the win, and are alone in 1st place in the West division of the Mountain West Conference.
