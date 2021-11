Longtime General Hospital actor Ingo Rademacher is no longer part of the cast, Deadline has confirmed. His final episode on the soap will air Nov. 22. The reason for his departure has not been disclosed, but the actor, who joined the daytime serial in 1996 in the role of Jasper “Jax” Jacks, has been criticized by some castmates in recent weeks, first for opposing a Covid-19 vaccination mandate and, more recently, for his comments on transgender people. Rademacher said in an Instagram video earlier today that he would address his status with the soap soon. The actor drew criticism yesterday from castmates Nancy...

