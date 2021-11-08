CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's another beautiful day! We'll stay sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. It will be getting chilly again tonight with lows in the mid 40s. We'll see a little more cloud cover by Tuesday and Wednesday, but rain chances don't return until Thursday. Here's the latest...

KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above Normal Temps in Southern AZ

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Strong high pressure remains in the neighborhood with temperatures well above average. Models show some high clouds streaming across southern Arizona at times, but will remain quite limited. The strong ridge gets squashed by the middle of next week with daytime highs returning closer to normal. Still no precipitation in sight, which is pretty much expected for November.
ENVIRONMENT
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We tied the daily record today in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was a warm start to the weekend. Our high of 88F tied the daily record set back in 2017. The ridge of high pressure in control of our forecast will remain in place through early next week. We will start to feel the impact of a few systems passing through the region from Wednesday onward by way of more cloud cover and cooler temperatures.
TUCSON, AZ
WLOX

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow Arrives Tuesday, Small Chance For A Rain-Snow Mix In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A new storm will impact Colorado sometime on Tuesday of this week. It’s currently located over the central part of the Pacific Ocean. Ahead of this storm Colorado will remain unusually warm for this time of the year. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s and 60s for most of the state with some 40s above 10,000 feet. It will get even warmer on Monday with some places getting close to the daily record, including Denver. We’ll see a variety of temperatures on Tuesday with the warmest weather ahead of the cold front on the eastern plains. By Wednesday most all locations will be much colder, with temperatures in Denver struggling to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Snow is expected in the mountains on Tuesday with a few inches possible, especially on peaks north of Highway 50. A rain-snow mix is possible in Denver sometime after sunset on Tuesday. If any precipitation develops it could linger into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Denver has yet to record the first official snow of the season. For that to happen we’ll need a tenth of an inch or more to accumulate at Denver International Airport with this storm.
COLORADO STATE
Fox 59

Snowflakes return to Central Indiana as cold weather continues

Temperatures failed to reach 40 degrees for the first time this year across Central Indiana. The coldest weather of the season also comes with the first snowflakes we’ve seen this fall, which fell late yesterday evening! We will remain cold and breezy as we progress overnight as out next storm system approaches.
CENTRAL, IN
WLOX

CBS Miami

Cooler Sunday But Even Cooler Monday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida woke up to cooler temperatures this Sunday morning. Lows were in the low to mid-60s across Broward and Miami-Dade. The Keys were in the lower 70s Sunday morning so a little milder than the rest of the area but still feeling nice because the humidity has dropped. Sunday afternoon will be nice and dry with high temperatures near 80 degrees. Sunday is feeling nice and dry with lower humidity. (CBS4) Also, drier air has finally made its way back to South Florida after a humid start to the weekend. The humidity stays very low through early this week. High...
MIAMI, FL
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast (11/13 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s. Winds will start out of the south at 5-10 mph before shifting out of the north due to an approaching weak cold front. This front will help in keeping temperatures near average for tomorrow.
LAWTON, OK
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Chilly Sunday Across Philadelphia Region With Increasing Clouds, Chance For Spotty Showers Later This Evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a chilly start Sunday across the Philadelphia region and there is very little warming coming our way. If you are heading out, make sure to dress in layers because high temperatures will run below average in the mid-to-upper 40s with wind chills in the 30s. The warm spot will be along the Jersey Shore with highs there in the low 50s. Sunshine will give way to clouds later in the day Sunday as another cold front approaches the Philadelphia region Sunday evening. Unlike the cold front which passed on Saturday, there will be less wind and only spotty showers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

