Public Health

New York State COVID-19 update for November 8th

WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago



NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“I’m proud of New Yorkers for all of the progress we’ve made in fighting this pandemic,” Governor Hochul said. “Each day we get closer to beating COVID-19, but we cannot get complacent. This vaccine is our best weapon, and now children can begin getting vaccinated as well. We must all be an ambassador of this vaccine and tell our loved ones to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”


Today’s data is summarized briefly below:


· Test Results Reported – 111,451

· Total Positive – 3,480
· Percent Positive – 3.12%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.59%
· Patient Hospitalization – 1,794 (-11)
· Patients Newly Admitted – 221
· Patients in ICU – 376 (-16)
· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 219 (-10)
· Total Discharges – 210,060 (+183)
· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 30
· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,821

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.


· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,306
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
· Total vaccine doses administered – 27,801,093
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 58,145
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 547,664
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.8%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.1%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.4%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.3%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.9%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.3%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.0%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.2%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Friday, November 5, 2021 Saturday, November 6, 2021 Sunday, November 7, 2021
Capital Region 4.09% 4.32% 4.49%
Central New York 4.67% 4.61% 4.60%
Finger Lakes 6.26% 6.48% 6.56%
Long Island 2.40% 2.45% 2.45%
Mid-Hudson 1.84% 1.85% 1.94%
Mohawk Valley 4.84% 5.11% 5.19%
New York City 1.09% 1.11% 1.13%
North Country 5.60% 5.58% 5.65%
Southern Tier 3.31% 3.42% 3.42%
Western New York 6.14% 6.29% 6.41%
Statewide 2.46% 2.53% 2.59%


Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Friday, November 5, 2021 Saturday, November 6, 2021 Sunday, November 7, 2021
Bronx 0.86% 0.90% 0.88%
Kings 1.30% 1.30% 1.34%
New York 0.82% 0.86% 0.89%
Queens 1.14% 1.16% 1.18%
Richmond 1.38% 1.38% 1.38%


Yesterday, 3,480 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,569,403. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany 32,205 59
Allegany 5,206 16
Broome 25,968 68
Cattaraugus 8,536 33
Cayuga 9,063 14
Chautauqua 13,200 52
Chemung 11,656 13
Chenango 4,959 12
Clinton 7,300 61
Columbia 5,202 12
Cortland 5,695 8
Delaware 3,842 19
Dutchess 36,432 31
Erie 112,244 344
Essex 2,651 17
Franklin 4,628 12
Fulton 6,944 33
Genesee 7,614 34
Greene 4,593 7
Hamilton 470 1
Herkimer 7,375 46
Jefferson 9,818 30
Lewis 3,813 3
Livingston 6,215 15
Madison 6,639 19
Monroe 88,777 256
Montgomery 6,405 18
Nassau 217,879 153
Niagara 25,436 76
NYC 1,105,447 786
Oneida 30,146 75
Onondaga 54,953 142
Ontario 10,114 49
Orange 59,075 75
Orleans 4,787 14
Oswego 12,588 38
Otsego 4,857 18
Putnam 12,726 10
Rensselaer 15,757 55
Rockland 54,068 19
Saratoga 21,624 69
Schenectady 17,712 55
Schoharie 2,445 6
Schuyler 1,688 3
Seneca 2,860 5
St. Lawrence 11,509 34
Steuben 10,942 33
Suffolk 244,622 274
Sullivan 8,820 18
Tioga 5,615 19
Tompkins 6,806 8
Ulster 17,785 25
Warren 6,096 37
Washington 5,233 27
Wayne 8,895 37
Westchester 145,017 74
Wyoming 4,676 11
Yates 1,775 2


Yesterday, 30 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,821. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths
Bronx 1
Cattaraugus 2
Cayuga 1
Erie 2
Jefferson 3
Kings 3
Monroe 3
Montgomery 1
Oneida 2
Onondaga 2
Orleans 1
Queens 2
Rensselaer 1
Richmond 2
Saratoga 1
Schuyler 1
Suffolk 1


All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov , text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 11,441 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 8,068 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series
Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 771,942 722 709,189 248
Central New York 598,810 478 556,625 133
Finger Lakes 785,661 1,029 732,184 333
Long Island 1,953,445 1,307 1,747,578 984
Mid-Hudson 1,511,625 1,314 1,343,133 545
Mohawk Valley 301,217 156 280,026 76
New York City 6,985,661 4,851 6,262,752 5,019
North Country 279,251 144 253,108 72
Southern Tier 402,912 297 371,047 151
Western New York 863,497 1,143 795,294 507
Statewide 14,454,021 11,441 13,050,936 8,068

The COVID -19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 3

