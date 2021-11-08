New York State COVID-19 update for November 8th

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“I’m proud of New Yorkers for all of the progress we’ve made in fighting this pandemic,” Governor Hochul said. “Each day we get closer to beating COVID-19, but we cannot get complacent. This vaccine is our best weapon, and now children can begin getting vaccinated as well. We must all be an ambassador of this vaccine and tell our loved ones to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:



· Test Results Reported – 111,451

· Total Positive – 3,480

· Percent Positive – 3.12%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.59%

· Patient Hospitalization – 1,794 (-11)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 221

· Patients in ICU – 376 (-16)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 219 (-10)

· Total Discharges – 210,060 (+183)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 30

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,821

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.



· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,306

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

· Total vaccine doses administered – 27,801,093

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 58,145

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 547,664

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.8%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.1%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.4%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.3%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.9%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.3%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.0%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.2%



Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Friday, November 5, 2021 Saturday, November 6, 2021 Sunday, November 7, 2021 Capital Region 4.09% 4.32% 4.49% Central New York 4.67% 4.61% 4.60% Finger Lakes 6.26% 6.48% 6.56% Long Island 2.40% 2.45% 2.45% Mid-Hudson 1.84% 1.85% 1.94% Mohawk Valley 4.84% 5.11% 5.19% New York City 1.09% 1.11% 1.13% North Country 5.60% 5.58% 5.65% Southern Tier 3.31% 3.42% 3.42% Western New York 6.14% 6.29% 6.41% Statewide 2.46% 2.53% 2.59%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Friday, November 5, 2021 Saturday, November 6, 2021 Sunday, November 7, 2021 Bronx 0.86% 0.90% 0.88% Kings 1.30% 1.30% 1.34% New York 0.82% 0.86% 0.89% Queens 1.14% 1.16% 1.18% Richmond 1.38% 1.38% 1.38%



Yesterday, 3,480 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,569,403. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 32,205 59 Allegany 5,206 16 Broome 25,968 68 Cattaraugus 8,536 33 Cayuga 9,063 14 Chautauqua 13,200 52 Chemung 11,656 13 Chenango 4,959 12 Clinton 7,300 61 Columbia 5,202 12 Cortland 5,695 8 Delaware 3,842 19 Dutchess 36,432 31 Erie 112,244 344 Essex 2,651 17 Franklin 4,628 12 Fulton 6,944 33 Genesee 7,614 34 Greene 4,593 7 Hamilton 470 1 Herkimer 7,375 46 Jefferson 9,818 30 Lewis 3,813 3 Livingston 6,215 15 Madison 6,639 19 Monroe 88,777 256 Montgomery 6,405 18 Nassau 217,879 153 Niagara 25,436 76 NYC 1,105,447 786 Oneida 30,146 75 Onondaga 54,953 142 Ontario 10,114 49 Orange 59,075 75 Orleans 4,787 14 Oswego 12,588 38 Otsego 4,857 18 Putnam 12,726 10 Rensselaer 15,757 55 Rockland 54,068 19 Saratoga 21,624 69 Schenectady 17,712 55 Schoharie 2,445 6 Schuyler 1,688 3 Seneca 2,860 5 St. Lawrence 11,509 34 Steuben 10,942 33 Suffolk 244,622 274 Sullivan 8,820 18 Tioga 5,615 19 Tompkins 6,806 8 Ulster 17,785 25 Warren 6,096 37 Washington 5,233 27 Wayne 8,895 37 Westchester 145,017 74 Wyoming 4,676 11 Yates 1,775 2



Yesterday, 30 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,821. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Cattaraugus 2 Cayuga 1 Erie 2 Jefferson 3 Kings 3 Monroe 3 Montgomery 1 Oneida 2 Onondaga 2 Orleans 1 Queens 2 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 2 Saratoga 1 Schuyler 1 Suffolk 1



All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov , text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 11,441 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 8,068 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 771,942 722 709,189 248 Central New York 598,810 478 556,625 133 Finger Lakes 785,661 1,029 732,184 333 Long Island 1,953,445 1,307 1,747,578 984 Mid-Hudson 1,511,625 1,314 1,343,133 545 Mohawk Valley 301,217 156 280,026 76 New York City 6,985,661 4,851 6,262,752 5,019 North Country 279,251 144 253,108 72 Southern Tier 402,912 297 371,047 151 Western New York 863,497 1,143 795,294 507 Statewide 14,454,021 11,441 13,050,936 8,068

The COVID -19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

