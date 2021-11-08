CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach trash bin washes ashore in Ireland

By Ashley Hendricks, Kevin Accettulla, Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHrWE_0cqb9jeV00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. ( WBTW ) – Many people leave South Carolina vacation destination Myrtle Beach with a souvenir. For a family in Ireland, an unwanted souvenir left the city, traveled thousands of miles and found them when a barnacle-crusted city trash bin washed ashore.

Keith McGreal shared the photos with Myrtle Beach officials, who then posted about it on Facebook. McGreal said the can washed up on Mulranny Beach on the west coast of Ireland, more than 3,500 miles away.

Message in a bottle not actually sent from Myrtle Beach in 1987, but person who wrote it has been found

The traveling trash barrel – decorated in barnacles, salt, and a whole lot of sand – appears to be a multi-use receptacle, with Myrtle Beach city stickers on both sides, one reading “recycle only” and the other “trash only.”

“It hadn’t really registered how far that was,” McGreal told Nexstar’s WBTW, adding that he and his family visit Mulranny Beach every chance they get.

“My son, he’s 6, and he said, ‘Daddy, let’s have a race,'” McGreal said. So, we saw something in the distance we thought was some sort of object.”

Standing out on the broad expanse of sand was the solitary, blue bin. When they got close, McGreal saw the stickers.

“I said, Myrtle Beach, do you know where that is?” McGreal said. “My kid said ‘where is it?’ I said, that’s over in America … [He] said, ‘Really? How did it get here?’ And I said ‘across the sea.'”

The barrel somehow managed to stay afloat. McGreal reached out to city officials about the discovery, and the resulting post has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

“That’s an amazing voyage for a trash barrel, although we’d prefer that it stayed put on our beach, rather than gallivanting all over the world via the Gulf Stream,” the city wrote.

It’s unclear when the bin went missing, but the city said it was likely during a storm.

“We’ve already had a city employee volunteer to come fetch it,” the city wrote.

McGreal said he’s never been to Myrtle Beach, but he may have some encouragement next time he’s on this side of the pond.

McGreal also said there aren’t any trash barrels on Mulranny Beach and he’s talking to officials there to see if it can be put to good use. If not, he has even offered to attempt to return the barrel to Myrtle Beach.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Remembering Winter the dolphin

Clearwater, FL (WJBF-TV)– As millions of “Dolphin Tale” fans around the world mourn the loss of Winter, the amazing dolphin with the prosthetic tail, WJBF’s Jennie Montgomery shares a special visit to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Her daughter, Sky, had been fascinated by Winter since the first reports of her discovery hit the AP wires […]
CLEARWATER, FL
WJBF

Burke County turkey giveaway

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — On Thursday, November 18, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual turkey drive. It will take place from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Burke County Recreation Center at 465 Burke Veterans Parkway. This will be a drive-thru event and only ONE turkey will be given per […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Kid Jam 2021 headed to North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Soon, Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta will be transformed into one of the area’s largest kid-oriented events. Basketballs are hitting the hardwood now, but Saturday the court will look a little different. “We’ll be hosting Kid Jam 2021,” Owner and Editor of CSRA Kids Brandy Mitchell told NewsChannel […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Lifestyle
State
South Carolina State
WJBF

‘Papa Pig’ blocks SC road, deputies help get him home

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two lanes of a road in York County were closed on Thursday as deputies worked to get a pig out of the way. Two lanes were closed on Old York Rd. at Earnest Dr. in York County due to a large pig blocking the road and causing onlooker delays, according […]
YORK COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Columbia County hosts first ever Christmas Light Fight competition

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County is holding it’s first ever Christmas Light Fight.It’s a spin-off of the city’s Christmas light tour that offers an interactive map for residents to use to find Christmas light displays in the area. Christmas Light Fight is based off the popular television series and will see between seven […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

What happens when you drop a frozen turkey in hot grease? Disaster!

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America (BRCA) teamed up with the Augusta Fire Department to demonstrate the dangers of frying a turkey. According to the National Fire Prevention Association, Thanksgiving Day is the year’s biggest day for fires. The staff at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center showed us what happens when […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Washed Ashore#Weather#Trash Bin#Nexstar#Wbtw
WJBF

WJBF

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy