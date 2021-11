The Penguins have recalled defenseman Taylor Fedun from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. It was not immediately clear whether Fedun will be in the lineup when the Penguins face the Flyers tonight a 7:08 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena or if he was summoned as insurance in case it is determined that Kris Letang, who had been in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol until Monday, isn't ready to return against Philadelphia.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO