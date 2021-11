NCIS fans are up in arms after the show appeared to brush over Mark Harmon's recent departure as the series lead. To drum up excitement for the latest episode of the naval drama, the official NCIS Instagram account posted a snap from the episode which showed McGee (Sean Murray) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) chatting in the squad room with newcomers Parker (Gary Cole) and Knight (Katrina Law). However, the post didn't go down too well with fans. In fact, within minutes, the comment section became flooded with replies from followers who took issue with the caption, which read: "The gang's all here and READY for an all new episode of #NCIS."

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO