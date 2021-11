Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe hung out this week and even posed for some rare pictures together in honor of a very special occasion—their son Deacon's 18th birthday. "Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son," Ryan captioned a post on Saturday that included three pics of himself, Reese, and Deacon posing together at what appeared to be a birthday dinner. "You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup..(I’d say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon)."

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO